Nettlinx Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.18
12.49
11.46
11.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.36
26.24
22.82
21.72
Net Worth
47.54
38.73
34.28
33.18
Minority Interest
Debt
10.13
8.53
11.76
11.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.75
0.67
0.6
0.59
Total Liabilities
58.42
47.93
46.64
45.45
Fixed Assets
8.06
7.73
7.56
6.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.39
34.92
34.74
34.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.54
0.54
0.5
Networking Capital
11.03
4.28
3.3
2.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
12.72
2.28
1.53
1.5
Debtor Days
57.51
71.74
Other Current Assets
1.39
4.8
3.99
4.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.77
-0.79
-0.22
-0.54
Creditor Days
8.27
25.82
Other Current Liabilities
-2.31
-2.01
-2
-3.01
Cash
0.41
0.46
0.5
1.19
Total Assets
58.41
47.93
46.64
45.45
