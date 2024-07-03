Nettlinx Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20.88
16.2
28.66
21.11
27.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.88
16.2
28.66
21.11
27.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.05
1.53
Other Income
0.06
0.1
0.21
0
0
Total Income
20.94
16.31
28.87
21.16
29.15
Total Expenditure
12.84
14.67
23.64
20.13
24.77
PBIDT
8.1
1.64
5.23
1.04
4.38
Interest
0.77
0.76
0.88
1.12
1.25
PBDT
7.33
0.88
4.35
-0.08
3.13
Depreciation
0.74
0.74
0.72
0.49
0.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.98
0.41
0.91
0.23
0.93
Deferred Tax
-0.06
0.01
-0.04
-0.03
0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
4.67
-0.27
2.75
-0.78
1.36
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.14
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.68
-0.13
2.75
-0.78
1.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.68
-0.13
2.75
-0.78
1.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.94
-0.12
2.54
-0.61
1.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.18
11.46
11.46
11.46
11.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.79
10.12
18.24
4.92
15.85
PBDTM(%)
35.1
5.43
15.17
-0.37
11.33
PATM(%)
22.36
-1.66
9.59
-3.69
4.92
