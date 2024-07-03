iifl-logo-icon 1
Nettlinx Ltd Nine Monthly Results

73.95
(-2.70%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20.88

16.2

28.66

21.11

27.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.88

16.2

28.66

21.11

27.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.05

1.53

Other Income

0.06

0.1

0.21

0

0

Total Income

20.94

16.31

28.87

21.16

29.15

Total Expenditure

12.84

14.67

23.64

20.13

24.77

PBIDT

8.1

1.64

5.23

1.04

4.38

Interest

0.77

0.76

0.88

1.12

1.25

PBDT

7.33

0.88

4.35

-0.08

3.13

Depreciation

0.74

0.74

0.72

0.49

0.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.98

0.41

0.91

0.23

0.93

Deferred Tax

-0.06

0.01

-0.04

-0.03

0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

4.67

-0.27

2.75

-0.78

1.36

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.14

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.68

-0.13

2.75

-0.78

1.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.68

-0.13

2.75

-0.78

1.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.94

-0.12

2.54

-0.61

1.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.18

11.46

11.46

11.46

11.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.79

10.12

18.24

4.92

15.85

PBDTM(%)

35.1

5.43

15.17

-0.37

11.33

PATM(%)

22.36

-1.66

9.59

-3.69

4.92

