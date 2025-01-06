iifl-logo-icon 1
Nettlinx Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.1
(0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Nettlinx FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.36

-0.5

2.42

3.86

Depreciation

-0.88

-1.16

-0.61

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.29

-1.02

-0.69

-1.2

Working capital

0.24

-3.7

-11.3

0

Other operating items

Operating

0.42

-6.39

-10.18

2.1

Capital expenditure

0.98

-5.04

3.8

4.1

Free cash flow

1.4

-11.43

-6.38

6.2

Equity raised

43.47

46.85

40.05

29.05

Investing

0.02

1.04

19.05

7.92

Financing

0.08

-0.08

6.8

9.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.97

36.37

59.52

52.36

