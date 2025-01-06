Nettlinx Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.36
-0.5
2.42
3.86
Depreciation
-0.88
-1.16
-0.61
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.29
-1.02
-0.69
-1.2
Working capital
0.24
-3.7
-11.3
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.42
-6.39
-10.18
2.1
Capital expenditure
0.98
-5.04
3.8
4.1
Free cash flow
1.4
-11.43
-6.38
6.2
Equity raised
43.47
46.85
40.05
29.05
Investing
0.02
1.04
19.05
7.92
Financing
0.08
-0.08
6.8
9.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.97
36.37
59.52
52.36
