Nettlinx Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76
(1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.7

7.63

26.99

10.38

yoy growth (%)

27.24

-71.73

159.84

11.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.91

-1.5

-2.02

-2.09

As % of sales

19.69

19.66

7.51

20.15

Other costs

-4.5

-4.25

-22.13

-5.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.37

55.7

81.98

50.87

Operating profit

3.29

1.87

2.83

3.01

OPM

33.93

24.63

10.49

28.97

Depreciation

-0.88

-1.16

-0.61

-0.55

Interest expense

-1.14

-1.27

-1.15

-1.03

Other income

0.08

0.05

1.36

2.44

Profit before tax

1.36

-0.5

2.42

3.86

Taxes

-0.29

-1.02

-0.69

-1.2

Tax rate

-21.93

204.15

-28.56

-31.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.06

-1.52

1.73

2.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.06

-1.52

1.73

2.65

yoy growth (%)

-169.61

-188.12

-34.78

-6.97

NPM

10.94

-19.99

6.41

25.56

