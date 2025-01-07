Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.7
7.63
26.99
10.38
yoy growth (%)
27.24
-71.73
159.84
11.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.91
-1.5
-2.02
-2.09
As % of sales
19.69
19.66
7.51
20.15
Other costs
-4.5
-4.25
-22.13
-5.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.37
55.7
81.98
50.87
Operating profit
3.29
1.87
2.83
3.01
OPM
33.93
24.63
10.49
28.97
Depreciation
-0.88
-1.16
-0.61
-0.55
Interest expense
-1.14
-1.27
-1.15
-1.03
Other income
0.08
0.05
1.36
2.44
Profit before tax
1.36
-0.5
2.42
3.86
Taxes
-0.29
-1.02
-0.69
-1.2
Tax rate
-21.93
204.15
-28.56
-31.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.06
-1.52
1.73
2.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.06
-1.52
1.73
2.65
yoy growth (%)
-169.61
-188.12
-34.78
-6.97
NPM
10.94
-19.99
6.41
25.56
