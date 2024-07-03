iifl-logo-icon 1
Nettlinx Ltd Share Price

76.1
(0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.1
  • Day's High76.39
  • 52 Wk High130.85
  • Prev. Close75.45
  • Day's Low74.1
  • 52 Wk Low 68
  • Turnover (lac)40.36
  • P/E31.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.29
  • EPS2.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)183.98
  • Div. Yield0.53
Nettlinx Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

74.1

Prev. Close

75.45

Turnover(Lac.)

40.36

Day's High

76.39

Day's Low

74.1

52 Week's High

130.85

52 Week's Low

68

Book Value

20.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

183.98

P/E

31.31

EPS

2.41

Divi. Yield

0.53

Nettlinx Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

arrow

Nettlinx Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nettlinx Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.75%

Non-Promoter- 1.09%

Institutions: 1.09%

Non-Institutions: 44.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nettlinx Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.18

12.49

11.46

11.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.36

26.24

22.82

21.72

Net Worth

47.54

38.73

34.28

33.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.7

7.63

26.99

10.38

yoy growth (%)

27.24

-71.73

159.84

11.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.91

-1.5

-2.02

-2.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.36

-0.5

2.42

3.86

Depreciation

-0.88

-1.16

-0.61

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.29

-1.02

-0.69

-1.2

Working capital

0.24

-3.7

-11.3

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.24

-71.73

159.84

11.17

Op profit growth

75.29

-33.65

-5.88

-4.87

EBIT growth

225.25

-78.49

-27

19.25

Net profit growth

-169.61

-188.12

-34.78

-6.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.75

21.67

34.42

35.34

46.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.75

21.67

34.42

35.34

46.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.37

Other Income

0.14

1.37

0.3

0.07

0

Nettlinx Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,599.3

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,493.95

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,737.1

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.39

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nettlinx Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manohar Loka Reddy

Director & CFO

Venkateswara Rao Narepalem

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIJAYA BHASKER REDDY MADDI

Non Executive Director

Radhika Kundur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jeeten Anil Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Kumar Maistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sai Ram Gandikota

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nettlinx Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.94, Nettlinx Ltd., formerly known as Northeast Securities is an Internet Infrastructure initiative of the Nettlinx Group. The Company is promoted by Saranya Loka Reddy, P Kalpana Reddy and their Associates. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 12 lac Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 120 lacs in Dec.94 to augment its working capital requirements.The Company is into financial services of leasing, hire-purchase, short-term lending, bill discounting and stock market operations. The Company presently provides a portfolio of high-quality Internet solutions for data voice and security and software development tocater to the corporate customer needs. In 1995-96, the company was given the category-II merchant banker status by the SEBI. During the same year, net profit of the company increased to Rs 1.15 cr as against Rs 0.27 cr in 1994-95.During 1996-97, the company opened a branch office at Nizamabad which is engaged in the areas of Hire Purchase and mobilisation of fixed deposits.The Company started its ISP operations in the year 1999 and has been catering to the networking requirements of the domestic enterprise market since then. The Company offers state-of-the-art Managed Network Services to enterprises across the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It operates through a direct presence in 51 + locations. It has proved to be a best ISP in providing fully converged network platform (Data, Voice and Video application support)
Company FAQs

What is the Nettlinx Ltd share price today?

The Nettlinx Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nettlinx Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nettlinx Ltd is ₹183.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nettlinx Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nettlinx Ltd is 31.31 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nettlinx Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nettlinx Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nettlinx Ltd is ₹68 and ₹130.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nettlinx Ltd?

Nettlinx Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.06%, 3 Years at 30.56%, 1 Year at -26.61%, 6 Month at -26.85%, 3 Month at -9.18% and 1 Month at 5.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nettlinx Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nettlinx Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.75 %
Institutions - 1.09 %
Public - 44.15 %

