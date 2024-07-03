Summary

Incorporated in Jan.94, Nettlinx Ltd., formerly known as Northeast Securities is an Internet Infrastructure initiative of the Nettlinx Group. The Company is promoted by Saranya Loka Reddy, P Kalpana Reddy and their Associates. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 12 lac Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 120 lacs in Dec.94 to augment its working capital requirements.The Company is into financial services of leasing, hire-purchase, short-term lending, bill discounting and stock market operations. The Company presently provides a portfolio of high-quality Internet solutions for data voice and security and software development tocater to the corporate customer needs. In 1995-96, the company was given the category-II merchant banker status by the SEBI. During the same year, net profit of the company increased to Rs 1.15 cr as against Rs 0.27 cr in 1994-95.During 1996-97, the company opened a branch office at Nizamabad which is engaged in the areas of Hire Purchase and mobilisation of fixed deposits.The Company started its ISP operations in the year 1999 and has been catering to the networking requirements of the domestic enterprise market since then. The Company offers state-of-the-art Managed Network Services to enterprises across the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It operates through a direct presence in 51 + locations. It has proved to be a best ISP in providing fully converged network platform (Data, Voice and Video application support)

