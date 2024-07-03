SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹74.1
Prev. Close₹75.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.36
Day's High₹76.39
Day's Low₹74.1
52 Week's High₹130.85
52 Week's Low₹68
Book Value₹20.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)183.98
P/E31.31
EPS2.41
Divi. Yield0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.18
12.49
11.46
11.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.36
26.24
22.82
21.72
Net Worth
47.54
38.73
34.28
33.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.7
7.63
26.99
10.38
yoy growth (%)
27.24
-71.73
159.84
11.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.91
-1.5
-2.02
-2.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.36
-0.5
2.42
3.86
Depreciation
-0.88
-1.16
-0.61
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.29
-1.02
-0.69
-1.2
Working capital
0.24
-3.7
-11.3
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.24
-71.73
159.84
11.17
Op profit growth
75.29
-33.65
-5.88
-4.87
EBIT growth
225.25
-78.49
-27
19.25
Net profit growth
-169.61
-188.12
-34.78
-6.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.75
21.67
34.42
35.34
46.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.75
21.67
34.42
35.34
46.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.37
Other Income
0.14
1.37
0.3
0.07
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,599.3
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,493.95
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,737.1
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.39
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manohar Loka Reddy
Director & CFO
Venkateswara Rao Narepalem
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIJAYA BHASKER REDDY MADDI
Non Executive Director
Radhika Kundur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jeeten Anil Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Kumar Maistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sai Ram Gandikota
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nettlinx Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.94, Nettlinx Ltd., formerly known as Northeast Securities is an Internet Infrastructure initiative of the Nettlinx Group. The Company is promoted by Saranya Loka Reddy, P Kalpana Reddy and their Associates. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 12 lac Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 120 lacs in Dec.94 to augment its working capital requirements.The Company is into financial services of leasing, hire-purchase, short-term lending, bill discounting and stock market operations. The Company presently provides a portfolio of high-quality Internet solutions for data voice and security and software development tocater to the corporate customer needs. In 1995-96, the company was given the category-II merchant banker status by the SEBI. During the same year, net profit of the company increased to Rs 1.15 cr as against Rs 0.27 cr in 1994-95.During 1996-97, the company opened a branch office at Nizamabad which is engaged in the areas of Hire Purchase and mobilisation of fixed deposits.The Company started its ISP operations in the year 1999 and has been catering to the networking requirements of the domestic enterprise market since then. The Company offers state-of-the-art Managed Network Services to enterprises across the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It operates through a direct presence in 51 + locations. It has proved to be a best ISP in providing fully converged network platform (Data, Voice and Video application support)
Read More
The Nettlinx Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nettlinx Ltd is ₹183.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nettlinx Ltd is 31.31 and 3.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nettlinx Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nettlinx Ltd is ₹68 and ₹130.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nettlinx Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.06%, 3 Years at 30.56%, 1 Year at -26.61%, 6 Month at -26.85%, 3 Month at -9.18% and 1 Month at 5.07%.
