Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

NETTLINX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Approval of Unaudited Finanical results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 standalone and consolidated 2.Appointment of Independent Directors 3.Approval of Other items Outcome of the board meeting held on 13.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

NETTLINX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED 2. APPROVAL OF OTHER ITEMS Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 25th day of July, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following item: 1. Standalone and consolidated un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 which have been reviewed by the Audit Committee at its meeting held on 25.07.2024 at 02.00 P.M and Approved by the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 25.07.2024 at the registered office of the company, Hyderabad along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

NETTLINX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with statutory audit reports thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure The Board of Directors at its Board Meeting has recommended a final dividend of 4% for the financial year ended 31t March,2024 i.e. Re. 0.40 per equity share of face value of Rs. l0/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024