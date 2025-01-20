iifl-logo-icon 1
Nettlinx Ltd Key Ratios

76.99
(8.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:39:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nettlinx Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.57

-24.5

197.78

-17.27

Op profit growth

53.17

22.24

15.87

-36.68

EBIT growth

103.57

-36.68

-17.77

-9.79

Net profit growth

-504.94

-139.7

-126.83

-375.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.63

9.3

5.74

14.77

EBIT margin

12.74

6.09

7.27

26.33

Net profit margin

8.08

-1.94

3.69

-41.03

RoCE

7.87

3.87

6.36

10.45

RoNW

2.09

-0.55

1.52

-6.81

RoA

1.24

-0.3

0.8

-4.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.24

-0.82

1.35

0.59

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.59

-1.65

0.93

-6.17

Book value per share

31.57

26.37

27.82

21.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.27

-41.03

5.57

58.89

P/CEPS

25.6

-20.36

8.05

-5.62

P/B

1.29

1.27

0.27

1.59

EV/EBIDTA

18.97

24.49

7.72

18.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.82

-210.3

-30.94

-64.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.17

138.31

120.02

193.1

Inventory days

55.13

103.86

82.08

199.37

Creditor days

-6.14

-97.38

-71.98

-22.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.69

-1.65

-2.92

-1.85

Net debt / equity

0.2

0.17

0.44

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

1.47

1.57

5.24

4.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-31.41

-25.58

-19.58

-32.95

Other costs

-53.94

-65.1

-74.66

-52.26

