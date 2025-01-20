Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.57
-24.5
197.78
-17.27
Op profit growth
53.17
22.24
15.87
-36.68
EBIT growth
103.57
-36.68
-17.77
-9.79
Net profit growth
-504.94
-139.7
-126.83
-375.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.63
9.3
5.74
14.77
EBIT margin
12.74
6.09
7.27
26.33
Net profit margin
8.08
-1.94
3.69
-41.03
RoCE
7.87
3.87
6.36
10.45
RoNW
2.09
-0.55
1.52
-6.81
RoA
1.24
-0.3
0.8
-4.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.24
-0.82
1.35
0.59
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.59
-1.65
0.93
-6.17
Book value per share
31.57
26.37
27.82
21.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.27
-41.03
5.57
58.89
P/CEPS
25.6
-20.36
8.05
-5.62
P/B
1.29
1.27
0.27
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
18.97
24.49
7.72
18.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.82
-210.3
-30.94
-64.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.17
138.31
120.02
193.1
Inventory days
55.13
103.86
82.08
199.37
Creditor days
-6.14
-97.38
-71.98
-22.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.69
-1.65
-2.92
-1.85
Net debt / equity
0.2
0.17
0.44
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
1.47
1.57
5.24
4.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-31.41
-25.58
-19.58
-32.95
Other costs
-53.94
-65.1
-74.66
-52.26
