Nettlinx Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jan.94, Nettlinx Ltd., formerly known as Northeast Securities is an Internet Infrastructure initiative of the Nettlinx Group. The Company is promoted by Saranya Loka Reddy, P Kalpana Reddy and their Associates. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 12 lac Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 120 lacs in Dec.94 to augment its working capital requirements.The Company is into financial services of leasing, hire-purchase, short-term lending, bill discounting and stock market operations. The Company presently provides a portfolio of high-quality Internet solutions for data voice and security and software development tocater to the corporate customer needs. In 1995-96, the company was given the category-II merchant banker status by the SEBI. During the same year, net profit of the company increased to Rs 1.15 cr as against Rs 0.27 cr in 1994-95.During 1996-97, the company opened a branch office at Nizamabad which is engaged in the areas of Hire Purchase and mobilisation of fixed deposits.The Company started its ISP operations in the year 1999 and has been catering to the networking requirements of the domestic enterprise market since then. The Company offers state-of-the-art Managed Network Services to enterprises across the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It operates through a direct presence in 51 + locations. It has proved to be a best ISP in providing fully converged network platform (Data, Voice and Video application support) to Enterprises across both the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It operates through a network which is built on world class technology and unparallel infrastructure. Each of the Nettlinx POPs is equipped to provide all the latest WAN protocols. The Company offers a complete range of network solutions like Internet, Network Management Services, Data Centre and Co-location Services and Value Added Services like Internet Telephony and Enterprise Mailing Solutions etc. with a proven track record of offering robust network connectivity solutions. With multi-homing, fully automated, the Company has created a reliable network infrastructure which is trusted by customers for supporting various applications.During the year 1999-2000, Northeast Spinners Limited was amalgamated into with the Company effective on 01 October, 2000 and resulting to the said amalgamation, name of the Company changed from Northeast Securities Limited to Nettlinx Limited in 2002.During the year 2007, Company acquired 67% of the Equity Capital of M/S.IADFAC Laboratories Private Limited, Bangalore; it also acquired 100% Equity Capital of M/S.Nettlinx Realty Private Limited. In March 2014, the Company sold 100% stake in its subsidiary company Host Department LLC.