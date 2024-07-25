Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 25th day of July, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following item: 1. Standalone and consolidated un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 which have been reviewed by the Audit Committee at its meeting held on 25.07.2024 at 02.00 P.M and Approved by the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 25.07.2024 at the registered office of the company, Hyderabad along with Limited Review Report. Intimation of 31st AGM of the company record date for AGM Book Closure, Cutt Off date for E-voting and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Scrutinizer report for 31st AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)