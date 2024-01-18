Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure The Board of Directors at its Board Meeting has recommended a final dividend of 4% for the financial year ended 31t March,2024 i.e. Re. 0.40 per equity share of face value of Rs. l0/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.