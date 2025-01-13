Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.55
18.55
18.55
18.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.45
-12.3
-11.1
-11.33
Net Worth
6.1
6.25
7.45
7.22
Minority Interest
Debt
8.13
7.87
8.07
8.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.23
14.12
15.52
15.32
Fixed Assets
6.7
6.71
6.72
6.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.86
6.8
8
7.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
0.5
0.45
0.63
0.72
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
11.68
Sundry Debtors
0
0
1.08
0.88
Debtor Days
1,027.84
Other Current Assets
3.06
2.97
2.89
3.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.33
-0.1
Creditor Days
116.8
Other Current Liabilities
-2.56
-2.52
-3.02
-3.21
Cash
0.15
0.15
0.16
0.21
Total Assets
14.22
14.12
15.53
15.32
