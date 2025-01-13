iifl-logo-icon 1
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

0.56
(-1.75%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.55

18.55

18.55

18.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.45

-12.3

-11.1

-11.33

Net Worth

6.1

6.25

7.45

7.22

Minority Interest

Debt

8.13

7.87

8.07

8.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.23

14.12

15.52

15.32

Fixed Assets

6.7

6.71

6.72

6.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.86

6.8

8

7.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

0.5

0.45

0.63

0.72

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

11.68

Sundry Debtors

0

0

1.08

0.88

Debtor Days

1,027.84

Other Current Assets

3.06

2.97

2.89

3.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.33

-0.1

Creditor Days

116.8

Other Current Liabilities

-2.56

-2.52

-3.02

-3.21

Cash

0.15

0.15

0.16

0.21

Total Assets

14.22

14.12

15.53

15.32

No Record Found

