Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.6
(-1.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.31

0.51

11.14

11.09

yoy growth (%)

-39.72

-95.34

0.47

244.38

Raw materials

-0.05

0

-8.58

-9.67

As % of sales

16.08

0

77.04

87.22

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.46

-0.6

-0.71

As % of sales

69.95

90.54

5.4

6.46

Other costs

-0.86

-2.45

-13.85

-7.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

277.82

473.72

124.34

63.83

Operating profit

-0.82

-2.4

-11.9

-6.38

OPM

-263.85

-464.27

-106.79

-57.52

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.48

-0.62

-0.66

Other income

-0.87

0.51

0.27

0

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.51

-12.4

-7.19

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

0

0.02

Tax rate

1.86

1.32

-0.05

-0.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.99

-2.54

-12.39

-7.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.99

-2.54

-12.39

-7.17

yoy growth (%)

-21.72

-79.44

72.87

2,048.44

NPM

-638.27

-491.53

-111.23

-64.65

