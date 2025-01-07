Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.31
0.51
11.14
11.09
yoy growth (%)
-39.72
-95.34
0.47
244.38
Raw materials
-0.05
0
-8.58
-9.67
As % of sales
16.08
0
77.04
87.22
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.46
-0.6
-0.71
As % of sales
69.95
90.54
5.4
6.46
Other costs
-0.86
-2.45
-13.85
-7.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
277.82
473.72
124.34
63.83
Operating profit
-0.82
-2.4
-11.9
-6.38
OPM
-263.85
-464.27
-106.79
-57.52
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.48
-0.62
-0.66
Other income
-0.87
0.51
0.27
0
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.51
-12.4
-7.19
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
0
0.02
Tax rate
1.86
1.32
-0.05
-0.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.99
-2.54
-12.39
-7.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.99
-2.54
-12.39
-7.17
yoy growth (%)
-21.72
-79.44
72.87
2,048.44
NPM
-638.27
-491.53
-111.23
-64.65
