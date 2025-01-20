Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.34
0.47
-7.75
Op profit growth
-83.18
-85.77
297.22
-1,008.95
EBIT growth
-83.98
-87.42
284.73
-725.09
Net profit growth
-81
-86.06
254.67
6,896.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-597.66
-195.5
-49.45
EBIT margin
0
-525.52
-194.42
-50.77
Net profit margin
0
-599.2
-199.98
-56.65
RoCE
-4.92
-23.44
-86.53
-14.06
RoNW
-6.86
-18.94
-34.93
-5.42
RoA
-1.66
-6.68
-22.24
-3.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.32
-1.67
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.36
-1.75
-12.09
-3.47
Book value per share
1.04
1.27
3.14
14.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.81
-0.8
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.37
-0.76
-0.48
P/B
1.16
1.05
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
-81.69
-12.08
-7.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.57
-3.11
-0.02
-0.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
943.41
411.85
719.36
Inventory days
0
84.48
9.49
55.61
Creditor days
-203.2
-59.03
-13.07
-21.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.01
5.65
34.67
8.38
Net debt / equity
3.35
2.66
1.33
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-12.47
-2.02
-0.35
-1.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-77.04
-87.22
Employee costs
0
-90.54
-7.29
-6.46
Other costs
0
-607.11
-211.16
-55.76
