iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

0.51
(-1.92%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:51:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.34

0.47

-7.75

Op profit growth

-83.18

-85.77

297.22

-1,008.95

EBIT growth

-83.98

-87.42

284.73

-725.09

Net profit growth

-81

-86.06

254.67

6,896.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-597.66

-195.5

-49.45

EBIT margin

0

-525.52

-194.42

-50.77

Net profit margin

0

-599.2

-199.98

-56.65

RoCE

-4.92

-23.44

-86.53

-14.06

RoNW

-6.86

-18.94

-34.93

-5.42

RoA

-1.66

-6.68

-22.24

-3.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.32

-1.67

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.36

-1.75

-12.09

-3.47

Book value per share

1.04

1.27

3.14

14.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.81

-0.8

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.37

-0.76

-0.48

P/B

1.16

1.05

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

-81.69

-12.08

-7.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.57

-3.11

-0.02

-0.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

943.41

411.85

719.36

Inventory days

0

84.48

9.49

55.61

Creditor days

-203.2

-59.03

-13.07

-21.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.01

5.65

34.67

8.38

Net debt / equity

3.35

2.66

1.33

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-12.47

-2.02

-0.35

-1.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-77.04

-87.22

Employee costs

0

-90.54

-7.29

-6.46

Other costs

0

-607.11

-211.16

-55.76

Nouveau Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.