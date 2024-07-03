Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0.28
0.24
2.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.28
0.24
2.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.13
0.25
0.26
0.47
Total Income
0.04
0.13
0.54
0.5
2.75
Total Expenditure
0.35
0.17
3.14
0.48
2.27
PBIDT
-0.31
-0.05
-2.6
0.02
0.48
Interest
0.08
0.07
0.25
0.23
0.28
PBDT
-0.39
-0.11
-2.85
-0.22
0.2
Depreciation
0.03
0.05
0.07
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
-0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.43
-0.16
-2.82
-0.29
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.43
-0.16
-2.82
-0.29
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.43
-0.16
-2.82
-0.29
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.09
0
-0.16
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.55
18.55
18.55
18.55
18.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-928.57
8.33
21.05
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
-1,007.14
-120.83
-2.63
