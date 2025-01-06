iifl-logo-icon 1
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.61
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Nouveau Global FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.51

-12.4

-7.19

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

0.02

Working capital

-1.52

-2.53

-1.65

-0.83

Other operating items

Operating

-3.61

-5.22

-14.19

-8.15

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

6.46

Free cash flow

-3.61

-5.21

-14.18

-1.69

Equity raised

-23.89

-23.8

1.28

14.82

Investing

4.81

-0.11

-2.72

-5.79

Financing

12.19

10.29

12.05

21.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.5

-18.83

-3.57

29.28

