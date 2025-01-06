Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.51
-12.4
-7.19
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0
0.02
Working capital
-1.52
-2.53
-1.65
-0.83
Other operating items
Operating
-3.61
-5.22
-14.19
-8.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
6.46
Free cash flow
-3.61
-5.21
-14.18
-1.69
Equity raised
-23.89
-23.8
1.28
14.82
Investing
4.81
-0.11
-2.72
-5.79
Financing
12.19
10.29
12.05
21.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.5
-18.83
-3.57
29.28
