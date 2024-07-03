Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.63
Prev. Close₹0.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.43
Day's High₹0.63
Day's Low₹0.61
52 Week's High₹0.7
52 Week's Low₹0.49
Book Value₹0.35
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.32
P/E31
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.55
18.55
18.55
18.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.45
-12.3
-11.1
-11.33
Net Worth
6.1
6.25
7.45
7.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.31
0.51
11.14
11.09
yoy growth (%)
-39.72
-95.34
0.47
244.38
Raw materials
-0.05
0
-8.58
-9.67
As % of sales
16.08
0
77.04
87.22
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.46
-0.6
-0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.95
-2.51
-12.4
-7.19
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.14
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0
0.02
Working capital
-1.52
-2.53
-1.65
-0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.72
-95.34
0.47
244.38
Op profit growth
-65.74
-79.77
86.53
865.69
EBIT growth
-11.68
-82.73
80.45
-1,091.97
Net profit growth
-21.72
-79.44
72.87
2,048.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0.52
2.64
11.14
11.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.52
2.64
11.14
11.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.52
1.08
0.28
0.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krishan Khadaria
Independent Director
Narendra Gupta
Independent Director
Niraali Santosh Thingalaya
Director
Mohit Khadaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunita Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd
Summary
Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Nouveau Consultancy Services Private Limited on November 16, 1988. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Nouveau Finance Private Limited on February 10, 1995. The status of Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Nouveau Finance Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was received on July 11, 1995. The Company diversified into lucrative business of entertainment and changed its name to Nouveau Multimedia Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name on March 18, 2000. Further to start new business activities and intensify its area of operations it changed the name to Nouveau Global Ventures Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 26, 2011.The Company got listed in the Stock Exchanges of Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad and actively pursued Merchant Banking Activities. It was initially operational in the field of investment consultancy services, business reorganization, capital restructuring, loan and lease syndication. The Company have four business segments i.e. Multimedia, Financial & Consultancy, Dealing in Shares & Securities and Trading in Textile.The Company has been promoted by Mr. Krishan Khadaria and is presently engaged in the business of acquisition and trading of media telecast rights over national and regional TV Channels. It has also entered into a
Read More
The Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is ₹11.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is 31 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is ₹0.49 and ₹0.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.28%, 3 Years at -23.78%, 1 Year at 5.08%, 6 Month at 26.53%, 3 Month at 12.73% and 1 Month at 10.71%.
