Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Share Price

0.61
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.63
  • Day's High0.63
  • 52 Wk High0.7
  • Prev. Close0.62
  • Day's Low0.61
  • 52 Wk Low 0.49
  • Turnover (lac)2.43
  • P/E31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.35
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.71%

Non-Promoter- 67.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.55

18.55

18.55

18.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.45

-12.3

-11.1

-11.33

Net Worth

6.1

6.25

7.45

7.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.31

0.51

11.14

11.09

yoy growth (%)

-39.72

-95.34

0.47

244.38

Raw materials

-0.05

0

-8.58

-9.67

As % of sales

16.08

0

77.04

87.22

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.46

-0.6

-0.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.95

-2.51

-12.4

-7.19

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.14

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

0.02

Working capital

-1.52

-2.53

-1.65

-0.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.72

-95.34

0.47

244.38

Op profit growth

-65.74

-79.77

86.53

865.69

EBIT growth

-11.68

-82.73

80.45

-1,091.97

Net profit growth

-21.72

-79.44

72.87

2,048.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0.52

2.64

11.14

11.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.52

2.64

11.14

11.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.52

1.08

0.28

0.99

View Annually Results

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishan Khadaria

Independent Director

Narendra Gupta

Independent Director

Niraali Santosh Thingalaya

Director

Mohit Khadaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunita Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd

Summary

Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Nouveau Consultancy Services Private Limited on November 16, 1988. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Nouveau Finance Private Limited on February 10, 1995. The status of Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Nouveau Finance Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was received on July 11, 1995. The Company diversified into lucrative business of entertainment and changed its name to Nouveau Multimedia Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name on March 18, 2000. Further to start new business activities and intensify its area of operations it changed the name to Nouveau Global Ventures Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 26, 2011.The Company got listed in the Stock Exchanges of Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad and actively pursued Merchant Banking Activities. It was initially operational in the field of investment consultancy services, business reorganization, capital restructuring, loan and lease syndication. The Company have four business segments i.e. Multimedia, Financial & Consultancy, Dealing in Shares & Securities and Trading in Textile.The Company has been promoted by Mr. Krishan Khadaria and is presently engaged in the business of acquisition and trading of media telecast rights over national and regional TV Channels. It has also entered into a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is ₹11.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is 31 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is ₹0.49 and ₹0.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd?

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.28%, 3 Years at -23.78%, 1 Year at 5.08%, 6 Month at 26.53%, 3 Month at 12.73% and 1 Month at 10.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 67.28 %

