Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

NOUVEAU GLOBAL VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 401/A Pearl Arcade Opp. P. K. Jewellers Dawood Baug Lane Off J. P. Road Andheri (W) Mumbai - 400058 inter alia to consider adopt and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Segments Reporting thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Limited Review Report thereon along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2024 have approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. 3. Limited Review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR), 2015, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD TODAY I.E 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2014 HAS INTERALIA CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE FOLLOWING: 1.APPOINTMENT OF MR. HIMANSHU AGARWAL AND MANAKLAL AGRAWAL AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE INDEPENDENT CATEGORY W.E.F. 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2024 FOR THE CONSECUTIVE TERM OF 5 YEARS. 2. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT DULY ISSUED BY M/S. RITIKA AGARWAL & associates FOR THE FY 2023-24. 3. ANNUAL REPORT ALONG WITH DIRECTORS REPORT INCLUDING ANNEXURES FOR THE FY 2023-24. 4. NOTICE CONVENING 36TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. 5. APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. ARVIND DHANRAJ BAID AS SCRUTINIZER FOR CONDUCTING THE E-VOTING PROCESS OF 36TH AGM. 6. RECONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD W.E.F. 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 PURSUANT TO COMPLETION OF SECOND TENURE AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF MR. MANOJ BHATIA W.E.F. 29TH SEPT, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

NOUVEAU GLOBAL VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited scheduled to be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia consider and adopt the un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Pursuant to the regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Nouveau Global Ventures Limited at its meeting duly held today i.e. on Thursday 1st August, 2024, at the registered office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with the Segments Reporting thereon, for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors for the respective quarter thereon, copies of which are attached hereunder; 2. Appointment of Ms. Pallavi Bohra, (Membership No. A60849), Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as Whole time Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 1st August, 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

NOUVEAU GLOBAL VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In terms of the provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading in Securities of the Company the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company was closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and will open Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of said Financial Results. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at its registered office has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and; 2. Independent Auditors Report on Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, duly issued by the statutory auditor of the Company; and 3. Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e on May 03, 2024, has approved the following Appointments: 1. The Appointment of M/s. Ritika Agrawal & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 and to issue the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report thereon; 2. Appointment of M/s. SM Bhat & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Firm Reg. no. 131347W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, and Section 203 of Companies act, 2013, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in their board meeting held today that is 12th February, 2024 has approved appointment of Ms. Sunita Sharma as Whole time Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from Monday, 12th February, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation), this is to inform that based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Miss. Sunita Sharma (Membership No. A49683), Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as Whole time Company Secretary/Compliance officer of the company w.e.f. Monday, 12th February, 2024, pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024