Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Summary

Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Nouveau Consultancy Services Private Limited on November 16, 1988. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Nouveau Finance Private Limited on February 10, 1995. The status of Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Nouveau Finance Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was received on July 11, 1995. The Company diversified into lucrative business of entertainment and changed its name to Nouveau Multimedia Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent on change of name on March 18, 2000. Further to start new business activities and intensify its area of operations it changed the name to Nouveau Global Ventures Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 26, 2011.The Company got listed in the Stock Exchanges of Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad and actively pursued Merchant Banking Activities. It was initially operational in the field of investment consultancy services, business reorganization, capital restructuring, loan and lease syndication. The Company have four business segments i.e. Multimedia, Financial & Consultancy, Dealing in Shares & Securities and Trading in Textile.The Company has been promoted by Mr. Krishan Khadaria and is presently engaged in the business of acquisition and trading of media telecast rights over national and regional TV Channels. It has also entered into agreements with National Films Development Corporation and Lakhsya Entertainment Private Limited for trading of Films and Media Rights.The Company started the first Film Trade Magazines in the name Bhojpuri City for Bhojpuri film industry and Maza Cinema for Marathi film industry and had received overwhelming response from the respective industry and they completed three years of their successful journey. Apart from this, it also engaged in the business of trading in Shares and Securities, Hardware & Software, Agriculture products & Infrastructure business.The Agriculture & Electronics Division of the Company was transferred to Pearl Agriculture Limited & Pearl Electronics Limited respectively through the Scheme of Demerger effective from 1st October, 2011 in FY 2012-13. The shares of the resulting companies Pearl Agriculture Limited & Pearl Electronics Limited were listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited dated 18th March, 2013. Subsequent to the approval of Scheme of Demerger, the existing equity capital of the Company was divided into equity shares of Re. 1 each was consolidated into equity shares of Rs. 10 each. Consequently Ten Equity shares of Re. 1 each was converted to one equity of Rs. 10 each w.e.f 18th May, 2012.