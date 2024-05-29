To the Members of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited (“the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Actj in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,(“Ind As”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its Cash Flow Statement and Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Auditors Response Exposure in group entities Principal Audit Procedures Performed The exposure within the group entities i.e. carrying amount of the Companys investments, loans and advances, trade & other receivables (net of payables) accounts for majority of the total assets of the Company. We compared the carrying value of these investments, loans and advances, trade & other receivable and trade payables with the respective related companies, Associates financial statement to identify whether their net assets were in excess of their carrying amount and assessed whether those companies Associates have historically been profit making. Their recoverability is dependent on these group companies generating enough cash flows in future, estimation of which requires management judgement. For those companies & associates where carrying amount exceeds the net asset value of the respective companies, Associates we evaluated the relevant companies, Associates projected statement of profit and loss with management assumptions relating to key inputs such as projected long term growth and assessing the managements assumptions over the recoverability of intercompany receivables. We do not consider valuation of these investments and recovery of intercompany receivables, payables to be at risk. However, due to their materiality in the context of the Companys financial statements, this is considered to be the area that had a significant effect on the company audit.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including Annexure to Boards report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard on the even date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statement of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act., based on our audit, we report to the extent applicable, that:

(1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(3) The financial statements, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(4) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(5) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(6) we also audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with the audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 29-05-2024 as per Annexure B expressed unmodified opinion,

(7) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. Except the following previous year disputes

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount(Rs.) Period to which it relate Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 6,25,63,460/- A.Y. 201011 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 4,13,14,760/- A.Y. 201112 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 13,43,01,990/- A.Y. 201213 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 15,570/- A.Y. 201415 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3) 38,02,440/- A.Y. 201516 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the Company for the reporting period.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

(8) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration.

For Ashok Shetty & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 117134W

CA Ashok R. Shetty

Partner

M. No: 102524

UDIN: 24102524BKBMIV1292 Place: Mumbai Date: 29-05-2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Nouveau Global Ventures Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

i. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment:

(a) (The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

The Company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties (in the nature of “property, Plant & Equipment) which are not in the name of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of Inventory:

(a) In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company has granted loans to companies, firm, LLP or any other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013 during the year.

(a) The Loans granted are repayable on demand without specifying the tenure of loan and the total loan outstanding at the year-end is 90.40 lakhs which is 100% of total loans.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the terms and conditions of the grant and loans and advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

iv. The Company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount(Rs.) Period to which it relate Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 6,25,63,460/- A.Y. 201011 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 4,13,14,760/- A.Y. 201112 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 13,43,01,990/- A.Y. 201213 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3)w.r.s.153C 15,570/- A.Y. 201415 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai Income-tax Act, 1961 Against order passed u/s143(3) 38,02,440/- A.Y. 201516 CIT(A)-52, Mumbai

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of the paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. As per the information and explanations received by us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The Company has complied with the provisions of the section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the Company.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. On the basis of 50:50 test, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 19.12 lakhs in the current financial year and Rs. 16.51 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There is no liability of the Company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For Ashok Shetty & CO Chartered Accountants FRN: 117134W

CA Ashok R. Shetty Partner

M. No.: 102524

UDIN: 24102524BKBMIV1292

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29-05-2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under clause (i) of subsection 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited (the Company), as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ashok Shetty & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 117134W

Sd/-

CA Ashok R. Shetty Partner

UDIN: 24102524BKBMIV1292 M. No.: 102524 Place: Mumbai Date: 29-05-2024