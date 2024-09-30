iifl-logo-icon 1
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd AGM

0.54
(-1.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:21:00 PM

Nouveau Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR), 2015, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD TODAY I.E 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2014 HAS INTERALIA CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE FOLLOWING: 1.APPOINTMENT OF MR. HIMANSHU AGARWAL AND MANAKLAL AGRAWAL AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE INDEPENDENT CATEGORY W.E.F. 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2024 FOR THE CONSECUTIVE TERM OF 5 YEARS. 2. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT DULY ISSUED BY M/S. RITIKA AGARWAL & associates FOR THE FY 2023-24. 3. ANNUAL REPORT ALONG WITH DIRECTORS REPORT INCLUDING ANNEXURES FOR THE FY 2023-24. 4. NOTICE CONVENING 36TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. 5. APPROVE THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. ARVIND DHANRAJ BAID AS SCRUTINIZER FOR CONDUCTING THE E-VOTING PROCESS OF 36TH AGM. 6. RECONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD W.E.F. 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 PURSUANT TO COMPLETION OF SECOND TENURE AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF MR. MANOJ BHATIA W.E.F. 29TH SEPT, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI LODR, Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the 36th AGM of the Company was held today, Monday, 30th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 36th AGM of the Company along with the details requires as per SEBI Circulars. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Please find attached herwith the Scrutinizers report along with voting results of the 36th Annual General Meeting of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12 :00 pm under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

