Nutraplus India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.05
17.05
17.05
17.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.28
-22.13
-19.1
4.57
Net Worth
-5.23
-5.08
-2.05
21.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1.76
1.75
1.75
75.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.85
Total Liabilities
-3.47
-3.33
-0.3
98.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.12
93.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.67
-3.56
-0.68
3.5
Inventories
0
3.55
28.77
28.77
Inventory Days
98.44
Sundry Debtors
0.44
0.52
1.08
2.77
Debtor Days
9.47
Other Current Assets
4.61
4.66
4.47
10.49
Sundry Creditors
-8.57
-8.57
-9.77
-11.25
Creditor Days
38.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-3.72
-25.23
-27.28
Cash
0.05
0.07
0.1
0.83
Total Assets
-3.47
-3.34
-0.31
98.34
