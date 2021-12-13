iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Balance Sheet

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.05

17.05

17.05

17.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.28

-22.13

-19.1

4.57

Net Worth

-5.23

-5.08

-2.05

21.62

Minority Interest

Debt

1.76

1.75

1.75

75.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.85

Total Liabilities

-3.47

-3.33

-0.3

98.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.12

93.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.67

-3.56

-0.68

3.5

Inventories

0

3.55

28.77

28.77

Inventory Days

98.44

Sundry Debtors

0.44

0.52

1.08

2.77

Debtor Days

9.47

Other Current Assets

4.61

4.66

4.47

10.49

Sundry Creditors

-8.57

-8.57

-9.77

-11.25

Creditor Days

38.49

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-3.72

-25.23

-27.28

Cash

0.05

0.07

0.1

0.83

Total Assets

-3.47

-3.34

-0.31

98.34

