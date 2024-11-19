Nutraplus India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
72.23
68.41
44.7
36.22
Excise Duty
7.19
6.73
0
0
Net Sales
65.04
61.68
44.7
36.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.1
0.17
0.07
Total Income
65.25
61.79
44.88
36.29
Total Expenditure
64.98
51.5
38.45
31.4
PBIDT
0.25
10.28
6.42
4.88
Interest
4.51
3.56
1.54
1.17
PBDT
-4.25
6.71
4.86
3.71
Depreciation
1.39
1.61
0.62
0.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.59
1.98
1.29
1.11
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.05
3.13
2.94
2.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.05
3.13
2.94
2.03
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.14
0
0
-0.14
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.91
3.13
2.94
2.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.64
5.32
5.67
3.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.15
5.9
5.19
4.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
72,55,848
26,87,500
26,85,500
26,87,000
Public Shareholding (%)
65
45.59
51.68
56.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
39,07,500
32,07,500
25,09,500
20,58,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
35
54.4
48.31
43.36
PBIDTM(%)
0.39
16.68
14.35
13.5
PBDTM(%)
-6.53
10.89
10.89
10.24
PATM(%)
-6.24
5.07
6.57
5.63
