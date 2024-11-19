iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Annually Results

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

72.23

68.41

44.7

36.22

Excise Duty

7.19

6.73

0

0

Net Sales

65.04

61.68

44.7

36.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.1

0.17

0.07

Total Income

65.25

61.79

44.88

36.29

Total Expenditure

64.98

51.5

38.45

31.4

PBIDT

0.25

10.28

6.42

4.88

Interest

4.51

3.56

1.54

1.17

PBDT

-4.25

6.71

4.86

3.71

Depreciation

1.39

1.61

0.62

0.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.59

1.98

1.29

1.11

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.05

3.13

2.94

2.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.05

3.13

2.94

2.03

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.14

0

0

-0.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.91

3.13

2.94

2.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.64

5.32

5.67

3.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.15

5.9

5.19

4.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

72,55,848

26,87,500

26,85,500

26,87,000

Public Shareholding (%)

65

45.59

51.68

56.63

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

39,07,500

32,07,500

25,09,500

20,58,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

35

54.4

48.31

43.36

PBIDTM(%)

0.39

16.68

14.35

13.5

PBDTM(%)

-6.53

10.89

10.89

10.24

PATM(%)

-6.24

5.07

6.57

5.63

