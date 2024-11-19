iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Share Price

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

Nutraplus India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1.9

Prev. Close

2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.99

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.53

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nutraplus India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nutraplus India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nutraplus India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:50 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 59.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nutraplus India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.05

17.05

17.05

17.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.28

-22.13

-19.1

4.57

Net Worth

-5.23

-5.08

-2.05

21.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.66

139.55

109.14

91.04

yoy growth (%)

-23.56

27.86

19.87

17.33

Raw materials

-116.55

-108.63

-81.75

-72.26

As % of sales

109.26

77.84

74.9

79.37

Employee costs

-7.33

-4.06

-3.67

-3.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-47.82

5.64

0.87

-8.83

Depreciation

-4.7

-4.03

-3.87

-2.21

Tax paid

0

-1.17

-0.73

1.7

Working capital

-37.04

-0.89

1.39

-20.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.56

27.86

19.87

17.33

Op profit growth

-383.21

35.97

-635.59

-114.31

EBIT growth

-423.16

125.44

-244.96

-135.63

Net profit growth

-2,284.46

1,472.98

-102.22

-178.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

72.23

68.41

44.7

36.22

Excise Duty

7.19

6.73

0

0

Net Sales

65.04

61.68

44.7

36.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.1

0.17

0.07

Nutraplus India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nutraplus India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh D Naik

Independent Director

Vinod Laxman Parab

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nitin Desai

Company Secretary

Nancy Napoleon

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Leena Chitalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nutraplus India Ltd

Summary

Nutraplus Products (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 6 Feb.90. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company with effect from 13 Jun.92. The company implemented a project for the manufacture of veterinary bulk drugs namely dimentridazole (DMZ) and dinitolmide (DOT) at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Initially, the company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of methyl nitro imidazole, an intermediate of DMZ, with an installed capacity of 240 tpa, at a cost of Rs 123.66 lac, for which was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 60 lac from the Maharashtra State Financial Corporation (MSFC).The company has set-up new product Roxarsone from Jan96 and also set up production of Dinitolmide. During 2001-02 the company set up a production of newly developed Bulk Drugs Metformin HCL. It is also planning to foray in the manufacture of life saving drugs.
