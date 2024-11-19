SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1.9
Prev. Close₹2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.99
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹1.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.53
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.05
17.05
17.05
17.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.28
-22.13
-19.1
4.57
Net Worth
-5.23
-5.08
-2.05
21.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.66
139.55
109.14
91.04
yoy growth (%)
-23.56
27.86
19.87
17.33
Raw materials
-116.55
-108.63
-81.75
-72.26
As % of sales
109.26
77.84
74.9
79.37
Employee costs
-7.33
-4.06
-3.67
-3.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-47.82
5.64
0.87
-8.83
Depreciation
-4.7
-4.03
-3.87
-2.21
Tax paid
0
-1.17
-0.73
1.7
Working capital
-37.04
-0.89
1.39
-20.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.56
27.86
19.87
17.33
Op profit growth
-383.21
35.97
-635.59
-114.31
EBIT growth
-423.16
125.44
-244.96
-135.63
Net profit growth
-2,284.46
1,472.98
-102.22
-178.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
72.23
68.41
44.7
36.22
Excise Duty
7.19
6.73
0
0
Net Sales
65.04
61.68
44.7
36.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.1
0.17
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh D Naik
Independent Director
Vinod Laxman Parab
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nitin Desai
Company Secretary
Nancy Napoleon
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Leena Chitalia
Reports by Nutraplus India Ltd
Summary
Nutraplus Products (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 6 Feb.90. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company with effect from 13 Jun.92. The company implemented a project for the manufacture of veterinary bulk drugs namely dimentridazole (DMZ) and dinitolmide (DOT) at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Initially, the company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of methyl nitro imidazole, an intermediate of DMZ, with an installed capacity of 240 tpa, at a cost of Rs 123.66 lac, for which was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 60 lac from the Maharashtra State Financial Corporation (MSFC).The company has set-up new product Roxarsone from Jan96 and also set up production of Dinitolmide. During 2001-02 the company set up a production of newly developed Bulk Drugs Metformin HCL. It is also planning to foray in the manufacture of life saving drugs.
