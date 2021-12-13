To the Members of NUTRAPLUS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of NUTRAPLUS INDIA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the incomplete disclosure of the information referred to in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss ( including other comprehensive income) and changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

I. Notice is issued by Saraswat Bank dated 18th February, 2020 under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act 2002 for non-payment of principal and interest of Rs. 76.24 Crores up to 18th February, 2020, after the due date by the company and therefore all loan accounts became Non-Performing Assets effective from respective dates mentioned in such notice.

II. As per section 17(5) (h) of CGST Act, 2017, the liability to forego the Input Tax Credit (ITC) arises when the value of inventory is fully written off from the books of accounts on impairment of inventory. Taking into consideration the above point, the Company has failed to reverse the ITC to the extent of inventory written off on account of impairment. In view of uncertainty, we were unable to determine the impact on the Audited financial result, of potential adjustment for reversal of ITC. The losses, in our opinion, would have substantially increased if the Company had provided for the liability of reversal of Input Tax Credit.

III. According to Ind AS-19, related to employees benefits, the company has not given any effect of gratuity liabilities as per actuarial valuation; hence the effect of gratuity expenses as per Ind AS-19 is not reported in other comprehensive income. As per information provided by the company, its operational activities are standstill since February 2020 and due to non -availability of key personnel there is no detail available for actuarial valuation.

IV. The company has shareholding of 33.58% in Paid Up Capital of Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited. Therefore, Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited is an associate company within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013; the company has a significant influence as the Company controls at least 20% voting power of the other Company. The company has not prepared consolidated financial statement of the company and Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited which is an associate Company in the same form and manner as it prepares its own financial statements. The consolidated financial statement of the Company needs to be laid before the shareholders of the Company with its own financial statements. However, the company is of the view that there is no significant influence in determining an associate company with control over voting power, rather than control over share capital.

V. With reference to Trade Receivables of Rs. 43.78 Lakh as at 31st March, 2023 in the absence of third party confirmation, reconciliation, if any and other supportive audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon its balance recoverability, if any.

VI. With reference to Other Current Assets (Security Deposit, Loans and advances to employees and balances with government authorities) of Rs.4.61 Crores as at 31st March, 2023 in the absence of third party confirmation, reconciliation, if any and other supportive audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon its balance recoverability, if any.

VII. With reference to Trade Payable of Rs.8.57 Crores as at 31st March, 2023 in the absence of third party confirmation, reconciliation, if any and other supportive audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon its balance outstanding, if any.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to the Note No. 10 in the financial Statements. The company has incurred net loss after exceptional items of Rs. 15.70 Lacs during the year ended 31st March, 2023 and as of that date, the Companys accumulated losses aggregate to Rs. 62.47 Crores resulting into eradication of entire net worth, negative working capital, loss of key personnel and negative cash flow. Hence the Companys future performance is doubtful and has not been able to pay liabilities of banks, creditors. These factors along with other matters as set forth in said note raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future.

2. We draw attention to Note 10 of the accompanying financial statements, during the year under review; the Company incurred huge losses, which resulted into eradication of entire net worth, negative working capital, loss of key personnel and negative cash flow. Hence the Companys future performance is doubtful and has not been able to pay liabilities of banks, creditors.

3. We draw attention to Note No. 3 of accompanying financial result regarding notice issued by the Saraswat CoOperative Bank Limited under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act 2002 for non-payment of principal and interest thereon after the due date by the company and therefore all loans accounts became Non-Performing Assets effective from respective dates mentioned in such notice. These factors along-with other matters as set forth in said notice raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future.

In view of the same and events stated in points I, II, III, IV, V, VI and VII in the para above "Basis for Qualified Opinion", indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. (Note No. 30 of accompanying financial statements)

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in the Report:

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Classification of Non-Current Investments as Short-Term Investments. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included the following: - a) Understanding the process followed by the management for the purpose of identifying the Non-Current Investment as Current Investment. As per Note 5 Current investments to the financial statement, the company has classified Non-Current Investment made in Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited as a Current Investment. b) Reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding & other correspondences with the company in which investment made. c) Considering the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements relating to classification.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The company has no pending litigation as at 31 March 2023, hence its financial position is not affected;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in the notes, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For RAMAN S. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firms Registration No. 119891W

Sd/-

CA Bharat C. Bhandari Partner

Membership No. 106122

UDIN: 23106122BGWCZE8458

Place: Mumbai

Date: September 5, 2023

Annexure A to the Auditors Report - March 31, 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even

date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on

the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, we report the following:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment

With reference to note regarding Property, Plant and equipment, the Saraswat Bank have taken over entire property under fixed assets. Therefore, this clause is not applicable since the company doesnt hold any fixed assets.

ii) The Management has not conducted physical verification of the inventories at reasonable intervals as as the bank declared the Company as Non-performing Asset and has initiated Notice u/s.13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security interest Act 2002. As the company doesnt hold any inventories the clause is not applicable.

iii)

a) During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) The Company had not granted loans to companies which had fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The company is in business of manufacturing of other chemical products, maintenance of cost records as required under sub section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the company. Accordingly, the company has been maintained all such records for the compliances of section 148 of the said Act.

vii)

I. (a) In the absence of supportive audit evidence relating to undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues applicable to it, we are unable to comment whether the company is regular or not in payment of undisputed statutory dues as mentioned earlier.

(b) There is no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except following;

Name of the Statute/Nature of the Dues Financial Year Forum where Dispute is pending (Rs. in Lakhs) Total (Rs. in Lakhs) Income Tax/ Interest & Penalty FY 2014-15 Appellate Authorities CIT (Appeal) 0.57 Total 0.57 0.57

viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix)

(i) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given

to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest on loans and borrowings to Saraswat bank of Rs. 76.24 crores upto 18th February, 2020. Therefore all loan accounts became Non-Performing Assets effective from the date mentioned in such notice. The dues were pending for more than 6 months, thus the bank has encashed it.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements, in our opinion the Company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x)

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi)

(a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information available, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information available, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii)

The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi)

(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As per the information available, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios available, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibilities on other than ongoing projects requiring at transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliances with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a)(b) of the order in not applicable for the year.

For RAMAN S. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firms Registration No. 119891W

Sd/-

CA Bharat C. Bhandari Partner

Membership No. 106122

UDIN: 23106122BGWCZE8458

Place: Mumbai

Date: September 5, 2023

Annexure B to the Auditors Report - March 31, 2023

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of NUTRAPLUS INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The standard operating procedures and internal controls procedures are not established in the financial statements as evidenced in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph in audit report and in the basis of qualified opinion.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, an inadequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For RAMAN S. SHAH & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firms Registration No. 119891W

Sd/-

CA Bharat C. Bhandari Partner

Membership No. 106122

UDIN: 23106122BGWCZE8458

Place: Mumbai

Date: September 5, 2023