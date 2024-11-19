iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Company Summary

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

Nutraplus India Ltd Summary

Nutraplus Products (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 6 Feb.90. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company with effect from 13 Jun.92. The company implemented a project for the manufacture of veterinary bulk drugs namely dimentridazole (DMZ) and dinitolmide (DOT) at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Initially, the company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of methyl nitro imidazole, an intermediate of DMZ, with an installed capacity of 240 tpa, at a cost of Rs 123.66 lac, for which was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 60 lac from the Maharashtra State Financial Corporation (MSFC).The company has set-up new product Roxarsone from Jan96 and also set up production of Dinitolmide. During 2001-02 the company set up a production of newly developed Bulk Drugs Metformin HCL. It is also planning to foray in the manufacture of life saving drugs.

