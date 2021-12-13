Nutraplus India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-47.82
5.64
0.87
-8.83
Depreciation
-4.7
-4.03
-3.87
-2.21
Tax paid
0
-1.17
-0.73
1.7
Working capital
-37.04
-0.89
1.39
-20.04
Other operating items
Operating
-89.56
-0.44
-2.34
-29.38
Capital expenditure
3.31
14.03
37.46
3.76
Free cash flow
-86.24
13.58
35.11
-25.62
Equity raised
104.79
100.4
100.22
111.03
Investing
-4
0
0
0
Financing
0.94
1.55
7.61
4.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.49
115.53
142.93
89.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.