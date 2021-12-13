iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutraplus India Ltd

Nutraplus India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-47.82

5.64

0.87

-8.83

Depreciation

-4.7

-4.03

-3.87

-2.21

Tax paid

0

-1.17

-0.73

1.7

Working capital

-37.04

-0.89

1.39

-20.04

Other operating items

Operating

-89.56

-0.44

-2.34

-29.38

Capital expenditure

3.31

14.03

37.46

3.76

Free cash flow

-86.24

13.58

35.11

-25.62

Equity raised

104.79

100.4

100.22

111.03

Investing

-4

0

0

0

Financing

0.94

1.55

7.61

4.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.49

115.53

142.93

89.87

