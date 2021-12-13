Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.43
Op profit growth
-68.63
EBIT growth
-76.94
Net profit growth
-229.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.91
16.52
EBIT margin
3.07
14.06
Net profit margin
-6.24
5.07
RoCE
2.78
RoNW
-3.01
RoA
-1.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
5.31
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.89
2.57
Book value per share
42.25
34.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.12
P/CEPS
-10.64
2.32
P/B
1.23
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
46.06
3.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-63.35
-38.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
78.98
Inventory days
102.8
Creditor days
-127.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.44
-2.43
Net debt / equity
0.61
1.48
Net debt / op. profit
9.02
2.94
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.57
-67.15
Employee costs
-4.54
-3.14
Other costs
-17.96
-13.16
