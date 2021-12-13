iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nutraplus India Ltd Key Ratios

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutraplus India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.43

Op profit growth

-68.63

EBIT growth

-76.94

Net profit growth

-229.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.91

16.52

EBIT margin

3.07

14.06

Net profit margin

-6.24

5.07

RoCE

2.78

RoNW

-3.01

RoA

-1.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

5.31

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.89

2.57

Book value per share

42.25

34.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.12

P/CEPS

-10.64

2.32

P/B

1.23

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

46.06

3.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-63.35

-38.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

78.98

Inventory days

102.8

Creditor days

-127.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.44

-2.43

Net debt / equity

0.61

1.48

Net debt / op. profit

9.02

2.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.57

-67.15

Employee costs

-4.54

-3.14

Other costs

-17.96

-13.16

Nutraplus India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutraplus India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.