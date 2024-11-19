iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

46.7

42.13

29.07

36.72

26.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.7

42.13

29.07

36.72

26.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.05

0

Total Income

46.78

42.2

29.14

36.77

26.02

Total Expenditure

68.98

36.86

25.65

31.26

23.48

PBIDT

-22.2

5.32

3.49

5.51

2.52

Interest

3.87

1.21

1.35

1.12

0.89

PBDT

-26.07

4.11

2.14

4.38

1.62

Depreciation

0.94

1.21

0.68

0.46

0.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.43

0.94

0.7

0.95

0.3

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-27.44

1.96

0.74

2.96

0.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-27.44

1.96

0.74

2.96

0.89

Extra-ordinary Items

-23.26

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.18

1.96

0.74

2.96

0.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-41.61

3.31

1.41

5.69

2.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.6

5.9

5.19

5.19

4.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

26,87,500

26,87,500

26,85,700

26,85,500

2,68,700

Public Shareholding (%)

40.75

45.59

48

51.68

61.49

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

39,07,500

32,70,500

29,09,300

25,09,500

1,68,300

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

59.25

54.4

52

48.31

38.5

PBIDTM(%)

-47.53

12.65

12

15.02

9.72

PBDTM(%)

-55.82

9.75

7.35

11.95

6.26

PATM(%)

-58.75

4.65

2.54

8.05

3.46

