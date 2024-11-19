Nutraplus India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
46.7
42.13
29.07
36.72
26.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.7
42.13
29.07
36.72
26.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.07
0.07
0.05
0
Total Income
46.78
42.2
29.14
36.77
26.02
Total Expenditure
68.98
36.86
25.65
31.26
23.48
PBIDT
-22.2
5.32
3.49
5.51
2.52
Interest
3.87
1.21
1.35
1.12
0.89
PBDT
-26.07
4.11
2.14
4.38
1.62
Depreciation
0.94
1.21
0.68
0.46
0.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.43
0.94
0.7
0.95
0.3
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-27.44
1.96
0.74
2.96
0.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-27.44
1.96
0.74
2.96
0.89
Extra-ordinary Items
-23.26
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.18
1.96
0.74
2.96
0.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-41.61
3.31
1.41
5.69
2.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.6
5.9
5.19
5.19
4.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
26,87,500
26,87,500
26,85,700
26,85,500
2,68,700
Public Shareholding (%)
40.75
45.59
48
51.68
61.49
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
39,07,500
32,70,500
29,09,300
25,09,500
1,68,300
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
59.25
54.4
52
48.31
38.5
PBIDTM(%)
-47.53
12.65
12
15.02
9.72
PBDTM(%)
-55.82
9.75
7.35
11.95
6.26
PATM(%)
-58.75
4.65
2.54
8.05
3.46
