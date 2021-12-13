iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutraplus India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.1
(5.00%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:49:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutraplus India Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.66

139.55

109.14

91.04

yoy growth (%)

-23.56

27.86

19.87

17.33

Raw materials

-116.55

-108.63

-81.75

-72.26

As % of sales

109.26

77.84

74.9

79.37

Employee costs

-7.33

-4.06

-3.67

-3.45

As % of sales

6.87

2.91

3.36

3.79

Other costs

-18.61

-14.19

-14.4

-17.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.45

10.17

13.19

18.73

Operating profit

-35.83

12.65

9.3

-1.73

OPM

-33.59

9.06

8.52

-1.9

Depreciation

-4.7

-4.03

-3.87

-2.21

Interest expense

-7.43

-6.85

-4.66

-5.01

Other income

0.14

3.87

0.11

0.12

Profit before tax

-47.82

5.64

0.87

-8.83

Taxes

0

-1.17

-0.73

1.7

Tax rate

0

-20.77

-84.13

-19.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-47.82

4.47

0.13

-7.13

Exceptional items

0

-2.28

0

0.87

Net profit

-47.82

2.18

0.13

-6.26

yoy growth (%)

-2,284.46

1,472.98

-102.22

-178.94

NPM

-44.83

1.56

0.12

-6.87

