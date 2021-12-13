Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.66
139.55
109.14
91.04
yoy growth (%)
-23.56
27.86
19.87
17.33
Raw materials
-116.55
-108.63
-81.75
-72.26
As % of sales
109.26
77.84
74.9
79.37
Employee costs
-7.33
-4.06
-3.67
-3.45
As % of sales
6.87
2.91
3.36
3.79
Other costs
-18.61
-14.19
-14.4
-17.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.45
10.17
13.19
18.73
Operating profit
-35.83
12.65
9.3
-1.73
OPM
-33.59
9.06
8.52
-1.9
Depreciation
-4.7
-4.03
-3.87
-2.21
Interest expense
-7.43
-6.85
-4.66
-5.01
Other income
0.14
3.87
0.11
0.12
Profit before tax
-47.82
5.64
0.87
-8.83
Taxes
0
-1.17
-0.73
1.7
Tax rate
0
-20.77
-84.13
-19.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-47.82
4.47
0.13
-7.13
Exceptional items
0
-2.28
0
0.87
Net profit
-47.82
2.18
0.13
-6.26
yoy growth (%)
-2,284.46
1,472.98
-102.22
-178.94
NPM
-44.83
1.56
0.12
-6.87
