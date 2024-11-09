Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., November 9, 2024, has approved the Quarterly Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2023.

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday October 26 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2023. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by designated persons in securities of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from October 23 2024 till 48 hours from the announcement of the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2023.

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2022.

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday October 18 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2022. Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by designated persons in securities of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from October 15 2024 till 48 hours from the announcement of the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2022. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., October 18, 2024, has approved the Quarterly Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 302022. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., October 16, 2024, has approved the Quarterly Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2022 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., October 15, 2024, has approved the Quarterly Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2021 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., October 14, 2024, has approved the Quarterly Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30/09/2021 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., October 5, 2024, has approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30/06/2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., October 4, 2024, has approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31/03/2021. The Board of Directors of Nutraplus India Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., October 3, 2024, has approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30/09/2020 AND 31/12/2020. OUTCOME OF THE MEETING DATED 28.09.2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2020 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Nutraplus India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Nutraplus India Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2020. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024