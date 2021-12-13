Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty Third Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

a. Standalone Financial Results

(In Rupees)

Particulars Standalone For the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023 For the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2022 Revenue from Operations — 9,80,414 Profit/(Loss) before Interest,Depreciation and Tax (15,70,953) (3,03,13,483) Less:Interest Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation andTax (15,70,953) (3,03,13,483) Less: Depreciation and Amortization Profit / (Loss) before Tax (15,70,953) (3,03,13,483) Exceptional Items — — Extra-ordinary items — — Tax expenses -— -— Remeasurements of Net DefinedBenefits Plans Profit / (Loss) after tax (15,70,953) (3,03,13,483)

b. Operations:

The Companys total revenue is NIL in F.Y. 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 71,83,674/- in F.Y. 2021-22. The Company made a loss of Rs. 15,70,953/- in financial year 2022-23 as compared to loss of Rs. 3,03,13,483/- posted in financial year 2021-22.

The Company had huge loans and interest payments but due to financial constraints the Company couldnt repay the loans taken from Saraswat Bank. Hence Saraswat Bank vide their letter dated February 18, 2020 sent to the Company a notice declaring the company as Non-Performing Asset (NPA) and thereafter the Company handed over the assets of the Company to Saraswat Bank.

c. Report on Performance of Subsidiaries:

The Company does not have any subsidiary company.

d. Dividend:

Your directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 and no amount has been transferred to reserves.

e. Transfer to reserves:

During the year under review, the Board of Directors has not recommended transfer of any amount to reserves.

f. There was no change in the nature of business of company during F.Y. 2022-23.

g. Disclosures under section 134(3)(l) of the Companies act, 2013:

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

h. Share Capital:

There was no change in the Companys Capital during the year under review.

I. DISCLOSURE OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Internal Financial Control with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls are reported.

II. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES:

Full Particulars of Loans & Guarantees Given, Investments made and Securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in the financial statement. (Please refer to Notes [13 of the Financial Statement.)

III. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS/ ARRANGEMENTS/ TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions, falling within the purview of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. None of the transactions entered into by the Company with related parties were material in nature i.e. exceeding the limit 10% of annual turnover of the Company.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties are forming part of notes to Accounts in this Annual Report.

All Related party transactions have been placed before the Audit Committee and subsequently before the Board for its approval. As per the policy on Materiality of and Dealing with Related Party Transactions, omnibus approval was obtained on annual basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. The policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

IV. MATTERS RELATED TO CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

During the financial year under review:

Directors Retiring by Rotation

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, no director is liable to retire by rotation.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received and taken on record the declarations received from all the Independent Directors of the Company in accordance to Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming their independence vis-a-vis the Company.

V. DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES:

A. BOARD MEETINGS:

Six (6) meetings of Board of Directors were held during the financial year under review details of which are furnished in the Corporate Governance report forming part of Annual report.

B. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and of the Loss of the Company for that year.

c. proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d. the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

e. internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

C. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

The Company has the following three (3) board level Committees which have been established in compliance with the requirements of the business and relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes:

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Details with respect to the composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held, etc. of these Committees are provided in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

D. POLICIES:

(I) Vigil Mechanism Policy:

In compliance of the requirements of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations and as measure of good Corporate Governance practice, the Board has formulated a Vigil Mechanism Policy. The policy comprehensively provides an opportunity for employees / directors of the Company to raise issue concerning breaches, accounting policies or any act resulting in financial or reputation loss and misuse of office or suspected or actual fraud. The policy is adequate safeguard against victimization.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and Employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc. and the same is also hosted on the website of the Company.

The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concern/grievance to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations.

(II) Risk Management Policy:

The Board of Directors of the Company has designed Risk Management Policy and Guidelines to avoid events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses and define a structured approach to manage uncertainty and to make use of these in their decisionmaking pertaining to all business divisions and corporate functions. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews.

E. Internal Control Systems:

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business and size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating satisfactorily. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws and regulations and that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and adequately protected.

VI. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORTS:

a. Statutory Auditor and their report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s Raman S. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) bearing registration number 119891W, have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, from the conclusion of the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 29th September, 2022 till the conclusion of the Thirty Seventh AGM of the Company, subject to the ratification of their appointment at every AGM.

M/s Raman S. Shah & Associates has provided their respective consent, certificates and declaration as required under Section 139 and 141 of the Act and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. The Report of the Auditors on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2023 contains one qualification as under:

Qualification:-

I. Notice is issued by Saraswat Bank dated 18th February, 2020 under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act 2002 for non-payment of principal and interest of Rs. 76.24 Crores up to 18th February, 2020, after the due date by the company and therefore all loan accounts became NonPerforming Assets effective from respective dates mentioned in such notice.

II. As per section 17(5) (h) of CGST Act, 2017, the liability to forego the Input Tax Credit (ITC) arises when the value of inventory is fully written off from the books of accounts on impairment of inventory. Taking into consideration the above point, the Company has failed to reverse the ITC to the extent of inventory written off on account of impairment. In view of uncertainty, we were unable to determine the impact on the Audited financial result, of potential adjustment for reversal of ITC. The losses, in our opinion, would have substantially increased if the Company had provided for the liability of reversal of Input Tax Credit.

III. According to Ind AS-19, related to employees benefits, the company has not given any effect of gratuity liabilities as per actuarial valuation; hence the effect of gratuity expenses as per Ind AS- 19 is not reported in other comprehensive income. As per information provided by the company, its operational activities are standstill since February 2020 and due to non -availability of key personnel there is no detail available for actuarial valuation.

IV. The company has shareholding of 33.58% in Paid Up Capital of Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited. Therefore, Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited is an associate company within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013; the company has a significant influence as the Company controls at least 20% voting power of the other Company. The company has not prepared consolidated financial statement of the company and Techno Point Mercantile Private Limited which is an associate Company in the same form and manner as it prepares its own financial statements. The consolidated financial statement of the Company needs to be laid before the shareholders of the Company with its own financial statements. However, the company is of the view that there is no significant influence in determining an associate company with control over voting power, rather than control over share capital.

V. With reference to Trade Receivables of Rs. 43.78 Lakh as at 31st March, 2023 in the absence of third party confirmation, reconciliation, if any and other supportive audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon its balance recoverability, if any.

VI. With reference to Other Current Assets (Security Deposit, Loans and advances to employees and balances with government authorities) of Rs.4.61 Crores as at 31st March, 2023 in the absence of third party confirmation, reconciliation, if any and other supportive audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon its balance recoverability, if any.

VII. With reference to Trade Payable of Rs.8.57 Crores as at 31st March, 2023 in the absence of third party confirmation, reconciliation, if any and other supportive audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon its balance outstanding, if any.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to the Note No. 10 in the financial Statements. The company has incurred net loss after exceptional items of Rs. 15.70 Lacs during the year ended 31st March, 2023 and as of that date, the Companys accumulated losses aggregate to Rs. 62.47 Crores resulting into eradication of entire net worth, negative working capital, loss of key personnel and negative cash flow. Hence the Companys future performance is doubtful and has not been able to pay liabilities of banks, creditors. These factors along with other matters as set forth in said note raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future.

2. We draw attention to Note 10 of the accompanying financial statements, during the year under review; the Company incurred huge losses, which resulted into eradication of entire net worth, negative working capital, loss of key personnel and negative cash flow. Hence the Companys future performance is doubtful and has not been able to pay liabilities of banks, creditors.

3. We draw attention to Note No. 3 of accompanying financial result regarding notice issued by the Saraswat Co-Operative Bank Limited under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act 2002 for non-payment of principal and interest thereon after the due date by the company and therefore all loans accounts became NonPerforming Assets effective from respective dates mentioned in such notice. These factors along-with other matters as set forth in said notice raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future.

In view of the same and events stated in points I, II, III, IV, V, VI and VII in the para above "Basis for Qualified Opinion", indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. (Note No. 30 of accompanying financial statements)

Reply to the qualification: -

Notice is issued by Saraswat Bank dated 18th February, 2020 under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act 2002 for non-payment of principal and interest of Rs. 76.24 Crores up to 18th February, 2020, after the due date by the company and therefore all loan accounts became NonPerforming Assets effective from respective dates mentioned in such notice.

The Company is in negotiation with Banks to grant loan and overdraft facilities. Further Company is exploring possibilities of receiving investments in order to get sufficient funds to run the business.

The Company is hopeful to revive its business and start full fledge operations in near future.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net loss and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for

safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

b. Secretarial Auditor and their Report

The Board had appointed Ms. Divya Mohta, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial auditors for the financial year 2022-23. Secretarial Audit Report issued by Ms. Divya Mohta in form MR-3 for the FY 2022-23 forms part of this report and marked as Annexure I. There were certain qualifications, observations, reservation or comments or other remarks in the Secretarial Audit Reports which are self-explanatory.

Reply to the qualification: -

Notice is issued by Saraswat Bank dated 18th February, 2020 under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act 2002 for non-payment of principal and interest of Rs. 76.24 Crores up to 18th February, 2020, after the due date by the company and therefore all loan accounts became NonPerforming Assets effective from respective dates mentioned in such notice.

As per requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company needs to appoint Independent Directors, Women Director, KMPs and Company Secretary.

Further Listing Fees for BSE Limited and Depositories needs to be paid.

The Company is in negotiation with Banks to grant loan and overdraft facilities. Further Company is exploring possibilities of receiving investments in order to get sufficient funds to run the business.

The Company is committed to fulfil the requirement of law as soon as sufficient funds are available to the Company.

VII. ANNUAL EVALUATION:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee Governance.

The aspects covered in the evaluation included Board Composition, Strategic orientation, Board Functioning and Team Dynamics, leadership style, contribution to and monitoring of corporate governance practices, fulfilment of Directors obligations and fiduciary responsibilities, including but not limited to, active participation at the Board and Committee meetings.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee considered and discussed the inputs received from the Directors and outcome of such evaluation process was satisfactory, which reflected the overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company.

Further, the Independent Directors at their meeting, reviewed the performance of Board, Chairman of the Board and of Non- Executive Directors.

VIII. DISCLOSURE OF REMUNERATION PAID TO DIRECTOR AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES:

Information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable as not remuneration is paid.

IX. FRAUD REPORTING:

During the year under review, there was no material or serious instances of fraud falling within the purview of Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, by officers or employees, reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the course of the audit conducted.

X. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. Extract of Annual Return:

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company.

b. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are furnished in Annexure V which forms part of this Report.

c. Corporate Governance and Management Discussion & Analysis Reports:

The Company is committed to maintain high standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to its requisites set out by the respective authorities. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is annexed vide Annexure III and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

Certificate issued by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Company with regard to certification on Audited Financial Statement of the Company for financial year 2021-22 is also annexed herewith vide Annexure IV and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

The Company has laid down the Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management personnel of the Company.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as required pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34 read with Schedule V (B) of Listing Regulations is annexed herewith vide Annexure II and forms part of this Annual Report.

d. General Disclosures:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions pertaining to these matters during F.Y. 2022-23:

Details relating to acceptance of deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act,2013.

a. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares and ESOS) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

c. Instances with respect to voting rights not exercised directly by employees of the Company.

d. The Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company have received any

remuneration or commission from its wholly owned subsidiary Company/ subsidiary.

e. Your Directors further state that:

f. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

g. There was no change in the nature of business of company during F.Y. 2021-22.

h. Pursuant to the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, no case pertaining to sexual harassment at workplace has been reported to company during F.Y. 2022-23.

i. Reinstatement of the financial statements of the previous financial years.

XI. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the directors and management discussion and analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predication may be "forwardlooking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations, actual results could differ materially for those expressed or implied, important factors that could make difference to the companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the companys principle markets, changes in government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the company conducts business and other ancillary factors.

XII. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank its customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, business partners/associates, financial institutions and Central and State Governments for their consistent support and encouragement to the Company.

Your Directors record with sincere appreciation the valuable contribution made by the employees at all levels and looks forward to their continued commitment to achieve further growth and take up more challenges that the Company has set for the future.