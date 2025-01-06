iifl-logo-icon 1
Nyssa Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.31
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nyssa Corporation Ltd

Nyssa Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.99

0.23

0.47

1.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.05

-0.08

-0.37

Working capital

2.62

3.07

-0.42

-1.32

Other operating items

Operating

3.19

3.25

-0.02

-0.66

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.18

3.25

-0.02

-0.66

Equity raised

42.27

41.14

39.59

38.21

Investing

-0.17

-2.64

-1.22

-1.7

Financing

0

0

-1.29

-2.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.28

41.75

37.05

33.7

