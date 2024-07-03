iifl-logo-icon 1
Nyssa Corporation Ltd Share Price

6.31
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.31
  • Day's High6.31
  • 52 Wk High18.3
  • Prev. Close6.01
  • Day's Low6
  • 52 Wk Low 4.95
  • Turnover (lac)31.74
  • P/E7.07
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value10.99
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nyssa Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.31

Prev. Close

6.01

Turnover(Lac.)

31.74

Day's High

6.31

Day's Low

6

52 Week's High

18.3

52 Week's Low

4.95

Book Value

10.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.93

P/E

7.07

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

Nyssa Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nyssa Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nyssa Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nyssa Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.15

24.8

23.93

21.71

Net Worth

30.15

27.8

26.93

24.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.28

1.52

1

2.82

yoy growth (%)

573.22

51.44

-64.28

-46.75

Raw materials

-5.2

-2.14

-0.87

-0.41

As % of sales

50.62

140.58

86.48

14.74

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.1

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.99

0.23

0.47

1.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.05

-0.08

-0.37

Working capital

2.62

3.07

-0.42

-1.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

573.22

51.44

-64.28

-46.75

Op profit growth

-196.24

121.74

-234.56

40.05

EBIT growth

310.09

-54.92

-59.11

-34.08

Net profit growth

211.99

-53.4

-39.67

-27.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.83

5.31

17.02

10.45

5.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.83

5.31

17.02

10.45

5.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.79

0.65

0.41

1.36

Nyssa Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nyssa Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kamlesh Ramraj Tiwari

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Prasanna Shirke

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shubhada Shirke

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Poddar

Independent Director

Sonal Atal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nyssa Corporation Ltd

Summary

Nyssa Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Ravinay Trading Company Limited) was incorporated in April, 1981. The Company name was changed to Nyssa Corporation Limited on March 11, 2014.The Company amalgamated with its 100% subsidiary Vinay Kumar Family Trading & Holding Company Limited in 2011-12 through the Scheme of Amalgamation implemented and the said Scheme was made effective from 01.04.2011.In 2018-19, the Company completed and delivered the project Mark Point through its partnership firm Mark Developers, Surat. Also, it completed the construction of commercial cum residential tower at Bail Bazar, Kalyan West through sole proprietorship Om Vasistha Developers.
Company FAQs

What is the Nyssa Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Nyssa Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nyssa Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is ₹18.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nyssa Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is 7.07 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nyssa Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nyssa Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is ₹4.95 and ₹18.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nyssa Corporation Ltd?

Nyssa Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.03%, 3 Years at -17.41%, 1 Year at 17.15%, 6 Month at -11.36%, 3 Month at -63.75% and 1 Month at -26.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nyssa Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

