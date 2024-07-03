SectorFinance
Open₹6.31
Prev. Close₹6.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.74
Day's High₹6.31
Day's Low₹6
52 Week's High₹18.3
52 Week's Low₹4.95
Book Value₹10.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.93
P/E7.07
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.15
24.8
23.93
21.71
Net Worth
30.15
27.8
26.93
24.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.28
1.52
1
2.82
yoy growth (%)
573.22
51.44
-64.28
-46.75
Raw materials
-5.2
-2.14
-0.87
-0.41
As % of sales
50.62
140.58
86.48
14.74
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.99
0.23
0.47
1.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.05
-0.08
-0.37
Working capital
2.62
3.07
-0.42
-1.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
573.22
51.44
-64.28
-46.75
Op profit growth
-196.24
121.74
-234.56
40.05
EBIT growth
310.09
-54.92
-59.11
-34.08
Net profit growth
211.99
-53.4
-39.67
-27.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.83
5.31
17.02
10.45
5.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.83
5.31
17.02
10.45
5.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.79
0.65
0.41
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kamlesh Ramraj Tiwari
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Prasanna Shirke
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shubhada Shirke
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Poddar
Independent Director
Sonal Atal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nyssa Corporation Ltd
Summary
Nyssa Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Ravinay Trading Company Limited) was incorporated in April, 1981. The Company name was changed to Nyssa Corporation Limited on March 11, 2014.The Company amalgamated with its 100% subsidiary Vinay Kumar Family Trading & Holding Company Limited in 2011-12 through the Scheme of Amalgamation implemented and the said Scheme was made effective from 01.04.2011.In 2018-19, the Company completed and delivered the project Mark Point through its partnership firm Mark Developers, Surat. Also, it completed the construction of commercial cum residential tower at Bail Bazar, Kalyan West through sole proprietorship Om Vasistha Developers.
The Nyssa Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is ₹18.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is 7.07 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nyssa Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nyssa Corporation Ltd is ₹4.95 and ₹18.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nyssa Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.03%, 3 Years at -17.41%, 1 Year at 17.15%, 6 Month at -11.36%, 3 Month at -63.75% and 1 Month at -26.89%.
