Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Nyssa Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ? To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024; ? To consider and approve reclassification of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company subject to Members Approval; ? Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that as decided in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. Tuesday on November 12, 2024, for which intimation was already given to you, the Board of Directors has: - Taken on record the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report; - Considered and Approved reclassification of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company subject to Members Approval In connection with above, please find enclosed - Copy of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. - Disclosure of related party transaction under regulation 23 for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Nyssa Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To adopt and approve the Boards Report of the Company along with the Corporate Governance Report and other annexure(s) for financial year 2023-24; To finalize the date venue and time for convening 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting; To consider appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the Company at the 43rd Annual General Meeting; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company meet today, i.e. on September 07, 2024, for which intimation was already given to you, and have approved: 1. Approved the Directors Report of the Company along with all the annexure for financial year 2023-24; 2. Decided to convene 43rd AGM of the Members of the Company on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Gr. Floor, Mewad Bhavan, Cello Compound, Sonawala Road, Sonawala Estate, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063, India at 09.00 a.m. (IST); 3. Approved the notice convening 43rd AGM for the financial year 2023-24; 4. Finalized the dates of the Book Closure from Monday, September 23, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the forthcoming 43rd AGM to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024; 5. Finalized the appointment of Mr. Deep Shukla, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Nyssa Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. any other matter with permission of chair The Board of Directors held their meeting today i.e. 13.08.2024 and in the meeting they have considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

Nyssa Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ? To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; ? Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board in their meeting held today i.e. 30.05.2024 have considered and approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Also they have approved related party transactions for half year ended 31.03.2024. Copy of Audited Financial results, audit report and related party transactions are enclosed. Read less.. Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024