Nyssa Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

4.91
(-2.58%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:54:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nyssa Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

105.96

-3.02

-30.69

Op profit growth

-197.43

459.97

-122.62

EBIT growth

31.72

11.65

-51.17

Net profit growth

211.7

-53.66

-39.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.59

-11.82

-2.04

6.27

EBIT margin

9.46

14.79

12.85

18.24

Net profit margin

5.47

3.61

7.57

8.65

RoCE

3.95

2.98

2.61

RoNW

0.58

0.19

0.43

RoA

0.57

0.18

0.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.19

0.06

0.13

0.22

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.18

0.05

0.13

0.21

Book value per share

8.23

8.04

7.73

7.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

16

8.5

12.53

33

P/CEPS

16.04

8.56

12.53

33.55

P/B

0.36

0.06

0.21

0.95

EV/EBIDTA

8.43

3.14

9.54

17.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-42.53

-25.07

-34.94

-40

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.91

100.32

70.09

Inventory days

322.8

800.08

975.33

Creditor days

-76.56

-143.09

-130.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-647

-1.48

-10.63

-4.77

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0.03

0.06

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-1.26

-1.41

-14.83

5.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.17

-93.16

-80.87

-49.05

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.93

-2.84

-1.09

Other costs

-40.03

-16.73

-18.32

-43.57

