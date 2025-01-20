Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
105.96
-3.02
-30.69
Op profit growth
-197.43
459.97
-122.62
EBIT growth
31.72
11.65
-51.17
Net profit growth
211.7
-53.66
-39.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.59
-11.82
-2.04
6.27
EBIT margin
9.46
14.79
12.85
18.24
Net profit margin
5.47
3.61
7.57
8.65
RoCE
3.95
2.98
2.61
RoNW
0.58
0.19
0.43
RoA
0.57
0.18
0.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.19
0.06
0.13
0.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.18
0.05
0.13
0.21
Book value per share
8.23
8.04
7.73
7.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
16
8.5
12.53
33
P/CEPS
16.04
8.56
12.53
33.55
P/B
0.36
0.06
0.21
0.95
EV/EBIDTA
8.43
3.14
9.54
17.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-42.53
-25.07
-34.94
-40
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.91
100.32
70.09
Inventory days
322.8
800.08
975.33
Creditor days
-76.56
-143.09
-130.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-647
-1.48
-10.63
-4.77
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0.03
0.06
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-1.26
-1.41
-14.83
5.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.17
-93.16
-80.87
-49.05
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.93
-2.84
-1.09
Other costs
-40.03
-16.73
-18.32
-43.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.