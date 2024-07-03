Nyssa Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.4
2.95
0.41
1.75
0.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.4
2.95
0.41
1.75
0.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.15
0.29
0.04
0.16
Total Income
1.55
3.1
0.7
1.79
1.06
Total Expenditure
0.23
0.59
1.74
1.11
1.35
PBIDT
1.32
2.51
-1.04
0.68
-0.29
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.32
2.51
-1.04
0.68
-0.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.35
0.63
-0.11
0.05
-0.45
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.97
1.88
-0.93
0.63
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.97
1.88
-0.93
0.63
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.97
1.88
-0.93
0.63
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
0.63
-0.31
0.21
0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
94.28
85.08
-253.65
38.85
-32.22
PBDTM(%)
94.28
85.08
-253.65
38.85
-32.22
PATM(%)
69.28
63.72
-226.82
36
17.77
