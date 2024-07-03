iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nyssa Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

6.62
(4.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.4

2.95

0.41

1.75

0.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.4

2.95

0.41

1.75

0.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.15

0.29

0.04

0.16

Total Income

1.55

3.1

0.7

1.79

1.06

Total Expenditure

0.23

0.59

1.74

1.11

1.35

PBIDT

1.32

2.51

-1.04

0.68

-0.29

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.32

2.51

-1.04

0.68

-0.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.35

0.63

-0.11

0.05

-0.45

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.97

1.88

-0.93

0.63

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.97

1.88

-0.93

0.63

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.97

1.88

-0.93

0.63

0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

0.63

-0.31

0.21

0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

94.28

85.08

-253.65

38.85

-32.22

PBDTM(%)

94.28

85.08

-253.65

38.85

-32.22

PATM(%)

69.28

63.72

-226.82

36

17.77

Nyssa Corp.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nyssa Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.