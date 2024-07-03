iifl-logo-icon 1
Nyssa Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.29
(-4.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

7.42

5.1

14.09

9.62

2.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.42

5.1

14.09

9.62

2.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.61

0.39

0.33

0.6

Total Income

7.77

5.71

14.47

9.94

3.57

Total Expenditure

3.52

3.66

12.26

6.11

3.63

PBIDT

4.25

2.05

2.22

3.83

-0.06

Interest

0.02

0

0

0

0

PBDT

4.23

2.05

2.21

3.83

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0.01

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.95

0.4

0.53

0.97

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.28

1.64

1.68

2.86

-0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.27

1.64

1.68

2.86

-0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.27

1.64

1.68

2.86

-0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.09

0.59

0.56

0.95

-0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

57.27

40.19

15.75

39.81

-2.02

PBDTM(%)

57

40.19

15.68

39.81

-2.36

PATM(%)

44.2

32.15

11.92

29.72

-2.36

