Nyssa Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7.42
5.1
14.09
9.62
2.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.42
5.1
14.09
9.62
2.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.61
0.39
0.33
0.6
Total Income
7.77
5.71
14.47
9.94
3.57
Total Expenditure
3.52
3.66
12.26
6.11
3.63
PBIDT
4.25
2.05
2.22
3.83
-0.06
Interest
0.02
0
0
0
0
PBDT
4.23
2.05
2.21
3.83
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.95
0.4
0.53
0.97
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.28
1.64
1.68
2.86
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.27
1.64
1.68
2.86
-0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.27
1.64
1.68
2.86
-0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.09
0.59
0.56
0.95
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
57.27
40.19
15.75
39.81
-2.02
PBDTM(%)
57
40.19
15.68
39.81
-2.36
PATM(%)
44.2
32.15
11.92
29.72
-2.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.