|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.28
1.52
1
2.82
yoy growth (%)
573.22
51.44
-64.28
-46.75
Raw materials
-5.2
-2.14
-0.87
-0.41
As % of sales
50.62
140.58
86.48
14.74
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
1.02
6.43
10.42
2.93
Other costs
-3.89
-0.4
-0.53
-1.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.85
26.4
53.23
69.01
Operating profit
1.07
-1.12
-0.5
0.37
OPM
10.49
-73.42
-50.14
13.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
-0.28
Other income
-0.08
1.36
1.04
0.93
Profit before tax
0.99
0.23
0.47
1.02
Taxes
-0.42
-0.05
-0.08
-0.37
Tax rate
-42.31
-23.12
-17.65
-36.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.57
0.18
0.39
0.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.57
0.18
0.39
0.65
yoy growth (%)
211.99
-53.4
-39.67
-27.37
NPM
5.56
12.01
39.05
23.12
