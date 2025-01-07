iifl-logo-icon 1
Nyssa Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.62
(4.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.28

1.52

1

2.82

yoy growth (%)

573.22

51.44

-64.28

-46.75

Raw materials

-5.2

-2.14

-0.87

-0.41

As % of sales

50.62

140.58

86.48

14.74

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

1.02

6.43

10.42

2.93

Other costs

-3.89

-0.4

-0.53

-1.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.85

26.4

53.23

69.01

Operating profit

1.07

-1.12

-0.5

0.37

OPM

10.49

-73.42

-50.14

13.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

-0.28

Other income

-0.08

1.36

1.04

0.93

Profit before tax

0.99

0.23

0.47

1.02

Taxes

-0.42

-0.05

-0.08

-0.37

Tax rate

-42.31

-23.12

-17.65

-36.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.57

0.18

0.39

0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.57

0.18

0.39

0.65

yoy growth (%)

211.99

-53.4

-39.67

-27.37

NPM

5.56

12.01

39.05

23.12

