Nyssa Corporation Ltd Summary

Nyssa Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Ravinay Trading Company Limited) was incorporated in April, 1981. The Company name was changed to Nyssa Corporation Limited on March 11, 2014.The Company amalgamated with its 100% subsidiary Vinay Kumar Family Trading & Holding Company Limited in 2011-12 through the Scheme of Amalgamation implemented and the said Scheme was made effective from 01.04.2011.In 2018-19, the Company completed and delivered the project Mark Point through its partnership firm Mark Developers, Surat. Also, it completed the construction of commercial cum residential tower at Bail Bazar, Kalyan West through sole proprietorship Om Vasistha Developers.