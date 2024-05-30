To the Members of Nyssa Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Nyssa Corporation Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and Statement of changes in Equity and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(‘The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, Cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Revenue Recognition Our audit work included, but was not restricted to, performing the following procedures: • Revenue of the Company is from sale of shares of companies listed on Stock Exchanges. Revenue is a key performance indicator of the company. • We assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies, by comparing with applicable accounting standards. • We obtained an understanding of the process and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the managements key controls in relation to revenue recognition. We also tested the Companys controls over timing revenue recognition. • We also tested on sample basis whether revenue transactions around the year end have been recognised in appropriate period on the basis of contracts. • We also reviewed the appropriateness of presentation of these events in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair

presentation

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Order), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanation given to us, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

3. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are no pending litigations of the Company and accordingly, no disclosure of the impact on its financial position as at 31st March, 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March, 2024;.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (‘intermediaries) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediaries shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee or security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person or the entities including foreign entities (Funding Parties) with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding parties (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee or security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c. Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has to their notice that has caused them to believe that the management representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatements.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year under review.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023. During the year the Company has migrated to the Audit Trail Software and is in the process of establishing the necessary controls and documentation regarding audit trail.

For G P Sharma & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm number: 109957W / W100247

sd/-

CA Utkarsh Sharma

Partner

M.No. 147906

UDIN: 24147906BKAKSF9283

Place : Mumbai Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure - A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Nyssa Corporation

Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of fixed assets, according to the information and explanation given to us :

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment.

(B) No Intangibles are owned by the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property Plant & Equipment by which Property Plant & Equipment are verified in reasonable intervals. In accordance with this program, certain Property Plant & Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no immovable properties are held by the Company and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of inventories :

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. The procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification as compared to book records.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted unsecured loans to companies in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) As per the information and explanations given to us the Company has made investments and provided loans and advances, as below:

Particulars Investments (Rs. In Lacs) Loans (Rs. In Lacs) Aggregate amount granted during the year Partnership Firm (293.37) - Others - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Partnership Firm (26.69) - Others - 1398.87

(b) As informed, in respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans and loans having opening balances, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) As informed, in respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted In respect of the aforesaid loans and loans having opening balances, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed or extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) As informed to us by the Company, no loans were granted during the year to related parties under Section 2(76) of the Act, which are repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated by the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has complied with Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”).

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act from the public. Thus, Clause (v) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have been informed by the management that the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, Goods &services tax, duty of customs, employees state insurance and duty of excise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of income tax, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no disputed income tax or goods and service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanation given to us, there are no borrowings of the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the explanations given to us, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the explanations given to us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (x) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the

Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements under “Related Party Disclosure” as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) As informed, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934 Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. We have relied on the representations made by the Company.

(b) As informed by the Company, the Company has not has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets, and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial statement of the company the provisions of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For G P Sharma & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm number: 109957W / W100247

sd/-

CA Utkarsh Sharma

Partner

M.No. 147906

UDIN: 24147906BKAKSF9283

Place : Mumbai Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Nyssa Corporation Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements -included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial statement and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

For G P Sharma & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm number: 109957W / W100247

sd/-

CA Utkarsh Sharma

Partner

M.No. 147906

UDIN: 24147906BKAKSF9283

Place : Mumbai Date: May 30, 2024