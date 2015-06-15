Ontrack Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
19.34
19.34
19.34
9.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.9
8.69
7.14
1.94
Net Worth
29.24
28.03
26.48
11.08
Minority Interest
Debt
40.03
15.4
14.03
16.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.13
Total Liabilities
69.27
43.43
40.51
28.08
Fixed Assets
7.68
7.68
7.95
8.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.88
6.88
6.93
6.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.33
0.61
0.58
Networking Capital
33.11
27.55
23.91
9.88
Inventories
8.66
9.75
9.33
6.56
Inventory Days
30.25
34.45
54.98
Sundry Debtors
73.07
46.7
28.33
17.63
Debtor Days
255.31
165.04
166.95
Other Current Assets
7.7
7.21
7.64
4.33
Sundry Creditors
-30.67
-21.17
-17.03
-14.02
Creditor Days
107.16
74.81
100.36
Other Current Liabilities
-25.65
-14.94
-4.36
-4.62
Cash
21.25
0.99
1.11
2.47
Total Assets
69.25
43.43
40.51
28.08
