Ontrack Systems Ltd Key Ratios

1.47
(-4.55%)
Jun 15, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.25

73.69

Op profit growth

-48.25

-21.48

EBIT growth

-27.72

-8.59

Net profit growth

-46.96

-7.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.86

3.48

7.71

EBIT margin

2.89

3.87

7.36

Net profit margin

0.98

1.78

3.35

RoCE

5.36

9.87

RoNW

0.96

1.91

RoA

0.45

1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.55

1.03

1.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.35

0.87

0.72

Book value per share

14.95

13.56

13.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.34

19.75

35.8

P/CEPS

40.97

23.27

55.64

P/B

0.96

1.5

2.97

EV/EBIDTA

14.14

12.09

16.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-36.55

-18.53

-9.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

236.87

143.81

Inventory days

31.05

31.13

Creditor days

-111.95

-76.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.6

-2.3

-2.01

Net debt / equity

0.74

0.64

0.59

Net debt / op. profit

10.72

4.32

3.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.5

-80.25

-68.83

Employee costs

-6.42

-4.86

-8.82

Other costs

-9.2

-11.38

-14.62

