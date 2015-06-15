Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.25
73.69
Op profit growth
-48.25
-21.48
EBIT growth
-27.72
-8.59
Net profit growth
-46.96
-7.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.86
3.48
7.71
EBIT margin
2.89
3.87
7.36
Net profit margin
0.98
1.78
3.35
RoCE
5.36
9.87
RoNW
0.96
1.91
RoA
0.45
1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.55
1.03
1.12
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.35
0.87
0.72
Book value per share
14.95
13.56
13.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.34
19.75
35.8
P/CEPS
40.97
23.27
55.64
P/B
0.96
1.5
2.97
EV/EBIDTA
14.14
12.09
16.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-36.55
-18.53
-9.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
236.87
143.81
Inventory days
31.05
31.13
Creditor days
-111.95
-76.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.6
-2.3
-2.01
Net debt / equity
0.74
0.64
0.59
Net debt / op. profit
10.72
4.32
3.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.5
-80.25
-68.83
Employee costs
-6.42
-4.86
-8.82
Other costs
-9.2
-11.38
-14.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.