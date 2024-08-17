Ontrack Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
27.28
77.11
75.36
43.63
23.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.28
77.11
75.36
43.63
23.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.02
0.07
0.12
0.3
Total Income
27.68
77.13
75.43
43.75
23.92
Total Expenditure
27.14
73.83
70.59
39.52
23.05
PBIDT
0.52
3.3
4.82
4.23
0.86
Interest
2.52
1.72
1.72
1.54
1.66
PBDT
-2
1.6
3.1
2.68
-0.81
Depreciation
0.1
0.12
0.27
0.56
1.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0.23
0.31
0
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.05
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.24
1.23
2.52
2.05
-1.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.24
1.23
2.52
2.05
-1.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.24
1.23
2.52
2.05
-1.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.15
0.62
1.3
1.26
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.34
19.34
19.34
19.34
9.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
99,93,553
65,72,758
65,72,758
65,80,258
66,02,703
Public Shareholding (%)
51.66
33.97
33.97
34.02
72.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,70,390
13,70,390
13,70,390
5,00,000
5,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.65
10.72
10.72
3.92
19.69
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
7.09
7.09
7.09
2.57
5.46
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
79,78,062
1,13,98,857
1,13,98,857
1,22,61,747
20,39,302
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.33
89.26
89.26
96.08
80.3
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.24
58.93
58.93
63.4
27.78
PBIDTM(%)
1.94
4.29
6.4
9.69
3.64
PBDTM(%)
-7.33
2.07
4.12
6.14
-3.42
PATM(%)
-8.21
1.59
3.35
4.72
-8.25
