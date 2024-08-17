iifl-logo-icon 1
Ontrack Systems Ltd Share Price

1.47
(-4.55%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Ontrack Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.47

Prev. Close

1.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.47

Day's Low

1.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ontrack Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ontrack Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ontrack Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:38 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.33%

Non-Promoter- 51.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ontrack Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

19.34

19.34

19.34

9.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.9

8.69

7.14

1.94

Net Worth

29.24

28.03

26.48

11.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

104.46

103.27

61.93

yoy growth (%)

1.14

66.75

Raw materials

-89.27

-89.75

-44.32

As % of sales

85.45

86.91

71.55

Employee costs

-3.24

-3.07

-3.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.3

2.11

3.36

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.3

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.41

-0.55

-0.19

Working capital

36.42

14.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.14

66.75

Op profit growth

-29.55

-36.51

EBIT growth

-17.02

-30.05

Net profit growth

-22.25

-51.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

108.19

111.83

64.38

39.77

29.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.19

111.83

64.38

39.77

29.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.24

0.75

0.25

0.3

1.16

Ontrack Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ontrack Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B Hari

Director

Vijay Kumar Chhinkwani

Whole-time Director & CS

S V Ramani

Director

Robin Ghosh

Director

Ramdevan V Krishnaswamy

Joint Managing Director

Kaustuv Ray

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ontrack Systems Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as a Private Ltd Company on February 15, 1988, and was subsequently converted to a Public Limited Company on February 1, 2000. The Company has been promoted by B Hari who has over 16 years of experience in the IT industry. The Company has developed custom made application software for domestic companies and is currently engaged in developing several websites for domestic and overseas customers.The company launched a portal Tendertimes.com in January, 2000 at the COMPASS 2000 computer exhibition. The portal was awarded The best new Software product in the internet category.Ontrack has tied up with International Business Incubators in San Jose for starting US office operations.The Companys projects will be located at Calcutta and the overseas office will be located at San Jose, California , USA. Initially the company plans to focus only on Silicon Valley area since chance of getting orders ar quite high and the Companys local strengths too are in the California area.The company made an IPO in 2000-2001 for 12.50,200 equity shares aggregating Rs.250 lakhs.In early 2004 the company has started BPO Service. It has taken up pilot projects in the areas of technical services and HR services for overseas companies. The BPO unit will specialise in HR & technical services targeted at the US and European companies.
