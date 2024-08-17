SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.47
Prev. Close₹1.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.47
Day's Low₹1.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
19.34
19.34
19.34
9.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.9
8.69
7.14
1.94
Net Worth
29.24
28.03
26.48
11.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
104.46
103.27
61.93
yoy growth (%)
1.14
66.75
Raw materials
-89.27
-89.75
-44.32
As % of sales
85.45
86.91
71.55
Employee costs
-3.24
-3.07
-3.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.3
2.11
3.36
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.3
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.41
-0.55
-0.19
Working capital
36.42
14.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.14
66.75
Op profit growth
-29.55
-36.51
EBIT growth
-17.02
-30.05
Net profit growth
-22.25
-51.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
108.19
111.83
64.38
39.77
29.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.19
111.83
64.38
39.77
29.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.24
0.75
0.25
0.3
1.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B Hari
Director
Vijay Kumar Chhinkwani
Whole-time Director & CS
S V Ramani
Director
Robin Ghosh
Director
Ramdevan V Krishnaswamy
Joint Managing Director
Kaustuv Ray
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ontrack Systems Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as a Private Ltd Company on February 15, 1988, and was subsequently converted to a Public Limited Company on February 1, 2000. The Company has been promoted by B Hari who has over 16 years of experience in the IT industry. The Company has developed custom made application software for domestic companies and is currently engaged in developing several websites for domestic and overseas customers.The company launched a portal Tendertimes.com in January, 2000 at the COMPASS 2000 computer exhibition. The portal was awarded The best new Software product in the internet category.Ontrack has tied up with International Business Incubators in San Jose for starting US office operations.The Companys projects will be located at Calcutta and the overseas office will be located at San Jose, California , USA. Initially the company plans to focus only on Silicon Valley area since chance of getting orders ar quite high and the Companys local strengths too are in the California area.The company made an IPO in 2000-2001 for 12.50,200 equity shares aggregating Rs.250 lakhs.In early 2004 the company has started BPO Service. It has taken up pilot projects in the areas of technical services and HR services for overseas companies. The BPO unit will specialise in HR & technical services targeted at the US and European companies.
