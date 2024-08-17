Ontrack Systems Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as a Private Ltd Company on February 15, 1988, and was subsequently converted to a Public Limited Company on February 1, 2000. The Company has been promoted by B Hari who has over 16 years of experience in the IT industry. The Company has developed custom made application software for domestic companies and is currently engaged in developing several websites for domestic and overseas customers.The company launched a portal Tendertimes.com in January, 2000 at the COMPASS 2000 computer exhibition. The portal was awarded The best new Software product in the internet category.Ontrack has tied up with International Business Incubators in San Jose for starting US office operations.The Companys projects will be located at Calcutta and the overseas office will be located at San Jose, California , USA. Initially the company plans to focus only on Silicon Valley area since chance of getting orders ar quite high and the Companys local strengths too are in the California area.The company made an IPO in 2000-2001 for 12.50,200 equity shares aggregating Rs.250 lakhs.In early 2004 the company has started BPO Service. It has taken up pilot projects in the areas of technical services and HR services for overseas companies. The BPO unit will specialise in HR & technical services targeted at the US and European companies.