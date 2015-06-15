Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
104.46
103.27
61.93
yoy growth (%)
1.14
66.75
Raw materials
-89.27
-89.75
-44.32
As % of sales
85.45
86.91
71.55
Employee costs
-3.24
-3.07
-3.16
As % of sales
3.1
2.97
5.1
Other costs
-9.31
-6.7
-8.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.91
6.49
13.83
Operating profit
2.63
3.73
5.88
OPM
2.52
3.61
9.5
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.3
-0.74
Interest expense
-1.88
-1.73
-2.13
Other income
0.92
0.4
0.35
Profit before tax
1.3
2.11
3.36
Taxes
-0.41
-0.55
-0.19
Tax rate
-31.49
-26.53
-5.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.89
1.55
3.16
Exceptional items
0.31
0
0
Net profit
1.2
1.55
3.16
yoy growth (%)
-22.25
-51.02
NPM
1.15
1.5
5.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.