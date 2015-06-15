iifl-logo-icon 1
Ontrack Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.47
(-4.55%)
Jun 15, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

104.46

103.27

61.93

yoy growth (%)

1.14

66.75

Raw materials

-89.27

-89.75

-44.32

As % of sales

85.45

86.91

71.55

Employee costs

-3.24

-3.07

-3.16

As % of sales

3.1

2.97

5.1

Other costs

-9.31

-6.7

-8.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.91

6.49

13.83

Operating profit

2.63

3.73

5.88

OPM

2.52

3.61

9.5

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.3

-0.74

Interest expense

-1.88

-1.73

-2.13

Other income

0.92

0.4

0.35

Profit before tax

1.3

2.11

3.36

Taxes

-0.41

-0.55

-0.19

Tax rate

-31.49

-26.53

-5.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.89

1.55

3.16

Exceptional items

0.31

0

0

Net profit

1.2

1.55

3.16

yoy growth (%)

-22.25

-51.02

NPM

1.15

1.5

5.11

