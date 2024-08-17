Ontrack Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
3.42
4.18
19.68
31.09
24.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.42
4.18
19.68
31.09
24.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.03
0.24
1.2
0.01
Total Income
3.56
4.21
19.92
32.3
24.69
Total Expenditure
3.9
4.59
18.66
32.1
23.46
PBIDT
-0.35
-0.38
1.26
0.2
1.23
Interest
0.89
0.88
0.76
0.24
0.64
PBDT
-1.23
-1.27
0.5
-0.04
0.58
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
-0.06
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.13
0.19
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.27
-1.3
0.34
-0.17
0.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.27
-1.3
0.34
-0.17
0.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.27
-1.3
0.34
-0.17
0.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.66
-0.67
0.17
-0.09
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.34
19.34
19.34
19.34
19.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
99,93,553
99,93,553
65,72,758
65,72,758
65,72,758
Public Shareholding (%)
51.67
51.67
33.98
33.98
33.98
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,70,390
13,70,390
13,70,390
13,70,390
13,70,390
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.66
14.66
10.73
10.73
10.73
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
7.09
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
79,78,062
79,78,062
1,13,98,857
1,13,98,857
1,13,98,857
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.34
85.34
89.27
89.27
89.27
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
41.24
41.24
58.93
58.93
58.93
PBIDTM(%)
-10.23
-9.09
6.4
0.64
4.98
PBDTM(%)
-35.96
-30.38
2.54
-0.12
2.35
PATM(%)
-37.13
-31.1
1.72
-0.54
1.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.