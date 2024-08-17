iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ontrack Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

1.47
(-4.55%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

3.42

4.18

19.68

31.09

24.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.42

4.18

19.68

31.09

24.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.03

0.24

1.2

0.01

Total Income

3.56

4.21

19.92

32.3

24.69

Total Expenditure

3.9

4.59

18.66

32.1

23.46

PBIDT

-0.35

-0.38

1.26

0.2

1.23

Interest

0.89

0.88

0.76

0.24

0.64

PBDT

-1.23

-1.27

0.5

-0.04

0.58

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.04

-0.06

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.13

0.19

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.27

-1.3

0.34

-0.17

0.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.27

-1.3

0.34

-0.17

0.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.27

-1.3

0.34

-0.17

0.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.66

-0.67

0.17

-0.09

0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.34

19.34

19.34

19.34

19.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

99,93,553

99,93,553

65,72,758

65,72,758

65,72,758

Public Shareholding (%)

51.67

51.67

33.98

33.98

33.98

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

13,70,390

13,70,390

13,70,390

13,70,390

13,70,390

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

14.66

14.66

10.73

10.73

10.73

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

7.09

7.09

7.09

7.09

7.09

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

79,78,062

79,78,062

1,13,98,857

1,13,98,857

1,13,98,857

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

85.34

85.34

89.27

89.27

89.27

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

41.24

41.24

58.93

58.93

58.93

PBIDTM(%)

-10.23

-9.09

6.4

0.64

4.98

PBDTM(%)

-35.96

-30.38

2.54

-0.12

2.35

PATM(%)

-37.13

-31.1

1.72

-0.54

1.94

Ontrack Systems Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ontrack Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.