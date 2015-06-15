iifl-logo-icon 1
Ontrack Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.47
(-4.55%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.3

2.11

3.36

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.3

-0.74

Tax paid

-0.41

-0.55

-0.19

Working capital

36.42

14.38

Other operating items

Operating

36.93

15.62

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.03

Free cash flow

37

15.66

Equity raised

17.38

14.27

Investing

0

-0.04

Financing

31.41

8.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

85.8

38.64

