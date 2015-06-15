Ontrack Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.3
2.11
3.36
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.3
-0.74
Tax paid
-0.41
-0.55
-0.19
Working capital
36.42
14.38
Other operating items
Operating
36.93
15.62
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.03
Free cash flow
37
15.66
Equity raised
17.38
14.27
Investing
0
-0.04
Financing
31.41
8.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
85.8
38.64
