Parle Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.4
6.37
6.29
6.27
Net Worth
20.4
20.37
20.29
20.27
Minority Interest
Debt
1.08
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.05
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.49
20.42
20.29
20.27
Fixed Assets
0.07
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.18
0.18
0.21
Networking Capital
21.11
20.01
19.98
20.01
Inventories
17.41
17.23
17.38
18.16
Inventory Days
4,46,317.83
Sundry Debtors
0
0
2.98
2.73
Debtor Days
67,095.13
Other Current Assets
3.99
3.58
4.95
3.56
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.8
-5.33
-4.44
Cash
0.19
0.22
0.11
0.04
Total Assets
21.5
20.41
20.28
20.27
