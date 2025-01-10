iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parle Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

26.42
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parle Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.4

6.37

6.29

6.27

Net Worth

20.4

20.37

20.29

20.27

Minority Interest

Debt

1.08

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.05

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.49

20.42

20.29

20.27

Fixed Assets

0.07

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.18

0.18

0.21

Networking Capital

21.11

20.01

19.98

20.01

Inventories

17.41

17.23

17.38

18.16

Inventory Days

4,46,317.83

Sundry Debtors

0

0

2.98

2.73

Debtor Days

67,095.13

Other Current Assets

3.99

3.58

4.95

3.56

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.8

-5.33

-4.44

Cash

0.19

0.22

0.11

0.04

Total Assets

21.5

20.41

20.28

20.27

Parle Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parle Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.