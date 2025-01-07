iifl-logo-icon 1
Parle Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.05
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.01

5.48

11.35

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-99.72

-51.66

6,730.95

-38.11

Raw materials

-0.01

-3.33

-9.05

0

As % of sales

100

60.71

79.79

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-1.29

-0.18

-0.04

As % of sales

581.76

23.55

1.62

27.86

Other costs

-1.15

-0.97

-0.33

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7,776.49

17.74

2.93

62.94

Operating profit

-1.24

-0.11

1.77

0.01

OPM

-8,358.26

-2.01

15.65

9.18

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.12

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.39

0

Other income

0.64

0.38

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.8

0.14

1.38

0.01

Taxes

0.3

-0.09

-0.42

0

Tax rate

-38.42

-66.51

-30.77

-62.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.49

0.05

0.95

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.49

0.05

0.95

0

yoy growth (%)

-1,088.32

-94.76

22,770.99

-89.22

NPM

-3,328.34

0.91

8.42

2.51

