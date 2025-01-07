Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.01
5.48
11.35
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-99.72
-51.66
6,730.95
-38.11
Raw materials
-0.01
-3.33
-9.05
0
As % of sales
100
60.71
79.79
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-1.29
-0.18
-0.04
As % of sales
581.76
23.55
1.62
27.86
Other costs
-1.15
-0.97
-0.33
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7,776.49
17.74
2.93
62.94
Operating profit
-1.24
-0.11
1.77
0.01
OPM
-8,358.26
-2.01
15.65
9.18
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.12
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.39
0
Other income
0.64
0.38
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.8
0.14
1.38
0.01
Taxes
0.3
-0.09
-0.42
0
Tax rate
-38.42
-66.51
-30.77
-62.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.49
0.05
0.95
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.49
0.05
0.95
0
yoy growth (%)
-1,088.32
-94.76
22,770.99
-89.22
NPM
-3,328.34
0.91
8.42
2.51
